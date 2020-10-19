How can we improve our ex-council house?

When it comes to the housing market, an ex-council house (otherwise known as an ex-local authority property) has a bit of a bad reputation: a lot of potential home buyers don’t even consider them. But with the shortage of affordable properties and houses in the UK, ex-council homes are starting to become a premium to buy.

In the end it all comes down to personal preference. The truth is that each local-authority property is different and it's up to you to judge the area and decide whether it’s a good investment or not.

But if you happen to stumble across a house from council that’s in a relatively nice location with a promising space and plot size, yet presents an ugly and drab appearance, then you’re in luck – for here is where you can start to play interior designer / decorator and have it spruced up to your heart’s content. And, as always, homify is here to assist you with your council house renovation.