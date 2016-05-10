Modern extension on a British period home

If you're a fan of homes that are simple yet elegant then you are sure to love this project from architectural prodigies CoupDeVille.
A Greater London family were in search of an update for their two-storey detached house, aiming for a complete refurbishment both inside and out that was understated yet still eye-catching and stylish.
Let's see if they managed it, shall we?
The exterior now looks much more updated than its brick counterparts with cement rendering painted in a fresh tone of bright white.
With the addition of some new landscaping and warming timber tones in the side gates and new front door, the view from the street is subtle yet attractive.
Doing away with the dark and unsightly entrances of many typical homes of the era, CoupDeVille have chosen to add a floor-to-ceiling glass panel to allow light to flow freely from the front of the house all the way through to the rear.
Nobody likes harsh artificial lighting either so soft, indirect lighting has been installed in lieu of exposed globes, setting the tone for a relaxed atmosphere.
Moving through to the rear of the house, a real sense of openness becomes apparent, with unobstructed views of the perfectly manicured lawn and garden.
The linear nature of the skylights unknowingly draws our eyes through the living space and out into the garden, continued by the lawn all the way to the rear fence, accentuating the expansiveness of the property.
The huge glass panels that run the entire width of the rear of the ground-floor continue around the home towards the bespoke kitchen, which continues the dominate monochrome theme.
A merging of two individual yet complementary kitchen islands is clear, with the distinction made through the use of contrasting colours.
Here, the white benchtop is for food preparation and cooking, while the raised black breakfast bar is for eating.
Colour makes a brief appearance in the otherwise neutral tones of the downstairs living space, with blue introduced in the huge sofas that face each other, rather than facing a screen.
We love the idea of leaving a television aside, away from the main lounge setting of the home, encouraging real interaction between family members. With every member of the family seemingly forever glued to a screen of some description, this arrangement attempts to encourage conversation and interaction rather than watching programmes every evening.
Moving further around again, back towards the front of the home, you can see that colour plays a bigger role in creating the theme of this eclectic space.
This corner of the house perfectly exemplifies how a neutral colour palette can easily be dressed up with small splashes of colour and easily switched up as you please. All it takes is a couple of cushions, a quirky floor rug and a bright lampshade to give a room a particular character.
Upstairs is where you will find the master bedroom, two smaller bedrooms and the bathroom. The view of the stunning rear garden is never far from your sight in any part of this house and here in the master bedroom is no different.
Again, a neutral palette has been effortlessly dressed up with splashes of colour. As soon as you tire of one colour, all it takes is a new throw to keep the room fresh and on trend.
Bathrooms should always be kept to safe, neutral colours as this will ensure the room doesn't tire and will appeal to a much wider range of potential buyers come future sale day.
This bathroom is anything but plain, with the inclusion of the oddly-shaped bathtub.
Looking back at the house from the rear, you can how the owner's desire to ensure the garden is forever visible was the first point of the design brief. When summer rolls around you can imagine plenty of balmy evenings will be spent with the sliding doors pushed back and the barbecue fired up.
