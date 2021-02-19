​Here’s how to extend and remodel your terraced home

It’s no secret that a lot of UK houses are terraced (about a quarter of them, actually). And although there can be minimal space in which to extend, creative home design ideas (or a simple remodelling project) can transform your existing layout into a surprisingly spacious and stylish home.

And let’s be honest: the original layout of most terraced houses – with tiny kitchens and smaller, separate living rooms leading off from one another with minimum natural light – just doesn’t suit modern life.

That leads us to the conclusion that a remodelling project might just transform that dull terraced house into a spacious abode – but what are our options? Well, let’s kick it off with some (big and small) terraced house extension ideas.



