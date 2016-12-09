The ultimate modern home in 10 different projects!

If you're keen to tap into the modern decorating trend, you might be interested to see just how many ways there are to do it. Please remember, there's much more to it than just white walls and a luxurious sofa that almost looks too perfect to sit on.
Interior designers are consistently creating astonishingly beautiful modern homes, in line with both their client's and own understanding of exactly what constitutes a contemporary vibe. As you can imagine, the results are always different!
Before you start planning your own modern makeover, take a look at these 10 incredible but very unique modern homes, as you dream scheme might be featured.
Scandinavian styling is hot, hot, hot right now and when it looks this cool, it's not hard to understand why.
Simple storage, white walls and bold, textural additions make for a crisp and covetable style that will always look super fresh. As an added bonus, 'Scandi-style' can also beautifully incorporate another big trend… geometric textiles!
One thing that all modern homes have in common is a well thought out use of space.
In this wonderfully neutral home, you can see that a smaller kitchen has been created in order to open up the main living space, which is sensible thinking.
Black and white are the best of friends when it comes to creating a brilliant, contrast-filled space that looks sharp and stylish.
The low sofa and gloss black kitchen elements shown here look so contemporary, yet still cosy and usable. What a perfectly curated home!
If you think a modern home has to be filled with clear perspex seats and futuristic materials, you might be overlooking some key features that make a house a home.
A modern home can easily accept a few retro touches here and there, like the armchairs seen here, and they simply bolster the modernity of the rest of the space.
It's a strange thing, but wood and white is such a classic colour combination yet it never fails to look modern.
Perhaps it's witchcraft that does it because doesn't this room look magical? Sleek, contemporary furniture makes for an amazing impact and, with just enough wood to soften the stark burst of white, it's a dream home!
Modern homes don't need to be full of man-made fibres and materials to still make a great impression, as this organic and nature-filled space proves.
We think a few indoor plants and maybe some wicker (egg-chair, optional), makes for softer take on the contemporary look.
When you combine lots of different influences into one decorating project, the end result is necessarily modern. If nothing else, visitors will simply think it's a new modern art trend they don't know about yet!
This home is a great example of how marrying style still looks contemporary, Individual items can be attributed to certain trends yet, as a collective, they're simply brilliantly eclectic.
We bet some of you were waiting for minimalism to crop up, so here it is!
With white everything—bar a few statement pieces of furniture—and with wide open space and uncluttered floors, less really can be more in a modern home.
We love how most of the furniture is pushed up against the walls here, leaving a giant gap for that outrageous white sofa.
If you like your minimalism with a healthy dose of sparseness as well, this is the modern home for you.
In terms of home comforts, it's a case of a couple of rugs and some chairs but you can't deny the overall impression is fantastic. Somehow, this space really does look like a home!
With eclectic touches, a two-storey layout and some wonderful materials on show, this is a modern home to rival all others.
It's all the little details that make such a difference, such as those light fixtures, vintage standard lamp and even the smooth kitchen island. On paper, this space could sound like a mess. However, in reality, it's modern perfection!
