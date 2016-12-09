12 clever ways to naturally brighten your dark rooms

Artificial lighting is a fantastic resource in your home but we think you should also capitalise on natural light, especially in homes that have dark pockets of space where you might not want to add additional light fixtures.

We're constantly staggered by the solutions architects dream up for dark homes so, with that in mind, we brought together some bright ways to use natural sunlight to show your home off to its best.

From simple solutions to more high-end, complex designs, you'll be inspired after taking a look at some of these options!