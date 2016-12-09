32 photos to prove you CAN live with less in every room

Minimalism is not for everybody, despite some amazing interior designers making it seem very tempting. However, if you're keen to have a thorough de-clutter and start living with less belongings, you can manage it without going the whole hog and getting rid of everything you own!

We understand how hard it can be to start sorting through your personal effects with a view to throwing a lot of them out, but the is to tackle things with a logical mindset. Do you really need it? Can you live without it? Have you used it in the last six months? These are the questions you should be asking yourself.

We've identified the four key rooms where a little minimalism would go a long way:

Kitchen - While it's tempting to get all the latest gadgets, cookbooks and pretty knife sets you come across, less is more in this functional room. Don't forget you have to find a place for everything you buy, so you can soon end up with no usable work space. Think about necessity then step away from the bagel toaster!

Living room - Your lounge should be a restful space where you can relax and unwind, not a cramped room full of trinkets and knick knacks. We're not saying you need to get rid of everything, but throw away old magazines, clear the coffee table and only have as many cushions as you actually need.

Bedroom—If there's one room that should always be free of unnecessary clutter and mess, it's your bedroom. The more you have, the more your mind is stimulated to stay awake, which is exactly the opposite of what you need. As well as having a good de-clutter, you should think about neat and tidy bedroom storage ideas.

Bathroom - It's so easy to let your bathroom get clogged up with tat, isn't it?A toothbrush holder here, a jar of cotton buds there and all of a sudden you look like you've opened a new branch of Boots in your home! The secret is to have proper storage and a place for everything, leaving just the essentials on show.

We know you'll be interested to see how these tips look in real life, so we pulled together eight images for each room to show you that living with less can still be homely, cosy and beautiful.

Shall we dive in and take a look?