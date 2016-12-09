Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

32 photos to prove you CAN live with less in every room

press profile homify press profile homify
South Brompton Apartments, London, PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Minimalist bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Minimalism is not for everybody, despite some amazing interior designers making it seem very tempting. However, if you're keen to have a thorough de-clutter and start living with less belongings, you can manage it without going the whole hog and getting rid of everything you own! 

We understand how hard it can be to start sorting through your personal effects with a view to throwing a lot of them out, but the is to tackle things with a logical mindset. Do you really need it? Can you live without it? Have you used it in the last six months? These are the questions you should be asking yourself. 

We've identified the four key rooms where a little minimalism would go a long way:

Kitchen - While it's tempting to get all the latest gadgets, cookbooks and pretty knife sets you come across, less is more in this functional room. Don't forget you have to find a place for everything you buy, so you can soon end up with no usable work space. Think about necessity then step away from the bagel toaster!

Living room - Your lounge should be a restful space where you can relax and unwind, not a cramped room full of trinkets and knick knacks. We're not saying you need to get rid of everything, but throw away old magazines, clear the coffee table and only have as many cushions as you actually need.

Bedroom—If there's one room that should always be free of unnecessary clutter and mess, it's your bedroom. The more you have, the more your mind is stimulated to stay awake, which is exactly the opposite of what you need. As well as having a good de-clutter, you should think about neat and tidy bedroom storage ideas.

Bathroom - It's so easy to let your bathroom get clogged up with tat, isn't it?A toothbrush holder here, a jar of cotton buds there and all of a sudden you look like you've opened a new branch of Boots in your home! The secret is to have proper storage and a place for everything, leaving just the essentials on show. 

We know you'll be interested to see how these tips look in real life, so we pulled together eight images for each room to show you that living with less can still be homely, cosy and beautiful. 

Shall we dive in and take a look? 

Kitchen

Casa Gion, senzanumerocivico senzanumerocivico Modern kitchen
senzanumerocivico

senzanumerocivico
senzanumerocivico
senzanumerocivico

White minimalist High-Gloss Kitchen Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture KitchenCabinets & shelves
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture

White minimalist High-Gloss Kitchen

Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture

Minimalist kitchen YOUSUPOVA Minimalist kitchen
YOUSUPOVA

Minimalist kitchen

YOUSUPOVA
YOUSUPOVA
YOUSUPOVA

homify Minimalist kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Kitchen homify Minimalist kitchen MDF White
homify

Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

Manhattan gloss kitchen in white Kitchen Stori KitchenCabinets & shelves
Kitchen Stori

Manhattan gloss kitchen in white

Kitchen Stori
Kitchen Stori
Kitchen Stori

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

The Three Cusps Chalet, Tiago do Vale Arquitectos Tiago do Vale Arquitectos Eclectic style kitchen
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos

The Three Cusps Chalet

Tiago do Vale Arquitectos
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Living Room

Pudding sofa Loaf Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile Blue sofa,velvet,living room,blue
Loaf

Pudding sofa

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

Living Room | Punggol Field Honeywerkz Minimalist living room
Honeywerkz

Living Room | Punggol Field

Honeywerkz
Honeywerkz
Honeywerkz

Living room : Neutral tones In:Style Direct Minimalist living room
In:Style Direct

Living room : Neutral tones

In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct

Putmans Barn, Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Country style living room White
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

Putmans Barn

Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

Минимализм, Interiorbox Interiorbox Minimalist living room
Interiorbox

Минимализм

Interiorbox
Interiorbox
Interiorbox

apartment V-21, VALENTIROV&PARTNERS VALENTIROV&PARTNERS Minimalist living room
VALENTIROV&amp;PARTNERS

apartment V-21

VALENTIROV&PARTNERS
VALENTIROV&amp;PARTNERS
VALENTIROV&PARTNERS

Living room In:Style Direct Minimalist living room
In:Style Direct

Living room

In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct

Pink&blue Ombre Pixers Minimalist living room Pink pink,blue,wall mural,ombre,pastel,watercolor,wallpaper
Pixers

Pink&blue Ombre

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

Bedroom

2 Bedroom Apartment, THE FRESH INTERIOR COMPANY THE FRESH INTERIOR COMPANY Minimalist bedroom
THE FRESH INTERIOR COMPANY

2 Bedroom Apartment

THE FRESH INTERIOR COMPANY
THE FRESH INTERIOR COMPANY
THE FRESH INTERIOR COMPANY

House 141, Andrew Wallace Architects Andrew Wallace Architects Minimalist bedroom
Andrew Wallace Architects

House 141

Andrew Wallace Architects
Andrew Wallace Architects
Andrew Wallace Architects

Beach House Bedroom Gracious Luxury Interiors Minimalist bedroom White Torquoise,Blue,beach house,White,Bright,Pastel,Minimal,Pop of Color
Gracious Luxury Interiors

Beach House Bedroom

Gracious Luxury Interiors
Gracious Luxury Interiors
Gracious Luxury Interiors

Ice White House-Luxury home, Quirke McNamara Quirke McNamara Minimalist bedroom
Quirke McNamara

Ice White House-Luxury home

Quirke McNamara
Quirke McNamara
Quirke McNamara

Richmond Full House Refurbishment, A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions Minimalist bedroom
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Richmond Full House Refurbishment

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Showcase #1, Anne Linde Anne Linde Minimalist bedroom
Anne Linde

Showcase #1

Anne Linde
Anne Linde
Anne Linde

Stormy Castle, LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS Minimalist bedroom
LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS

Stormy Castle

LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS
LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS
LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS

South Brompton Apartments, London, PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Minimalist bedroom
PAD ARCHITECTS

South Brompton Apartments, London

PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS

Bathroom

Modular Home in Berry, NSW, Modscape Holdings Pty Ltd Modscape Holdings Pty Ltd Minimalist bathroom White
Modscape Holdings Pty Ltd

Modular Home in Berry, NSW

Modscape Holdings Pty Ltd
Modscape Holdings Pty Ltd
Modscape Holdings Pty Ltd

Richmond Full House Refurbishment, A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions Minimalist bathroom
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Richmond Full House Refurbishment

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

House in Barcelos, Portugal, Rui Grazina Architecture + Design Rui Grazina Architecture + Design Minimalist bathroom
Rui Grazina Architecture + Design

House in Barcelos, Portugal

Rui Grazina Architecture + Design
Rui Grazina Architecture + Design
Rui Grazina Architecture + Design

Notting Hill home, Alex Maguire Photography Alex Maguire Photography Minimalist bathroom
Alex Maguire Photography

Notting Hill home

Alex Maguire Photography
Alex Maguire Photography
Alex Maguire Photography

Bathroom ARK Reza Kabul Architects Pvt. Ltd. Minimalist bathroom
ARK Reza Kabul Architects Pvt. Ltd.

Bathroom

ARK Reza Kabul Architects Pvt. Ltd.
ARK Reza Kabul Architects Pvt. Ltd.
ARK Reza Kabul Architects Pvt. Ltd.

bathroom POWER 2 BUILD LTD Minimalist bathroom
POWER 2 BUILD LTD

bathroom

POWER 2 BUILD LTD
POWER 2 BUILD LTD
POWER 2 BUILD LTD

Refurbishment project West Sussex At No 19 Minimalist bathroom
At No 19

Refurbishment project West Sussex

At No 19
At No 19
At No 19

Carlton Hill, London , Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Minimalist bathroom
Gregory Phillips Architects

Carlton Hill, London

Gregory Phillips Architects
Gregory Phillips Architects
Gregory Phillips Architects

See? By focusing on need and quality, your home can be great without be over-crowded.

 For even more minimalist inspiration, head on over to this Ideabook: Become a master of minimalist style.

A family's life-improving extension
Which room in your home needs most help?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks