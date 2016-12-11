​Common home renovation pitfalls you MUST avoid!

Transforming a tired and run-down structure into something fresh and fabulous can be a hugely rewarding experience. But like everything worthy in life, that magnificent renovation is not going to come easy. Besides, makeover projects differ significantly from new constructions, where you have the luxury of kicking-off that job with a clean slate.

In reality, it’s all too easy to make innocent mistakes and find yourself stuck in a house that’s not up to scratch safety-wise, busy battling a lawsuit with workers and/or neighbours, or even living in a half-finished World War 2 bombsite.

To prevent these (and other) nightmare scenarios, take a look at 10 of the most common home renovation pitfalls and how to avoid them.