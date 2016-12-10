Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The 42 best decorating tips of all time (part one)

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

It's that time of year again! Winter, we mean, when you find yourself with less inclination to brave the cold weather in favour of staying indoors and cracking on with some re-decorating. With that being the case, we have some amazing tips for you!

Let's be honest and admit that even with the best will in the world, decorating a home can get a little messy and disorganised, but it doesn't have to be that way if you follow our advice.

We've looked at what professional decorators do to minimise the hassle of completing projects and clearing up, and now we're bringing them direct to you over two parts. 

Don't forget to check back in tomorrow for the second half!

1. Grab the talc

Reclaimed Pine floorboards The British Wood Flooring Company Classic style living room Reclaimed Pine floorboards
The British Wood Flooring Company

Reclaimed Pine floorboards

The British Wood Flooring Company
The British Wood Flooring Company
The British Wood Flooring Company

Before you re-stain any floorboards, grab some talc and sprinkle it on squeaky boards. Silence is golden!

2. Don't wash your brushes too often

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

They don't need washing after every coat of paint so chill out, wrap them tightly in a plastic bag and they'll be ready to use when you need them.

3. Tease a thread

Quantock Linen Fermoie LLP Living roomAccessories & decoration
Fermoie LLP

Quantock Linen

Fermoie LLP
Fermoie LLP
Fermoie LLP

If you fancy making some new curtains, make the cutting part easy by pulling a horizontal thread in your material to give you a straight edge to work to.

5. Grab the baby oil too

Shabby Chic Antique Oak Kitchen Dresser The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture KitchenStorage
The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic &amp; Vintage Furniture

Shabby Chic Antique Oak Kitchen Dresser

The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture
The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic &amp; Vintage Furniture
The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture

While you're in the bathroom getting the talc, also grab some baby oil because after a messy upcycling project is completed, it will slide excess paint off your skin with ease.

5. Fragrance your tools

Vanilla Large Scented Candle (Case 4) The Covent Garden Candle Company Classic airports Bars & clubs
The Covent Garden Candle Company

Vanilla Large Scented Candle (Case 4)

The Covent Garden Candle Company
The Covent Garden Candle Company
The Covent Garden Candle Company

No, we're not going mad. If you add a few drops of vanilla essence to your paint, the fumes will be far more bearable. Try it, you'll be shocked!

6. Thread the needle

Wooden sewing box The OK Corral HouseholdStorage
The OK Corral

Wooden sewing box

The OK Corral
The OK Corral
The OK Corral

Before you sit down to do some sewing, grab some hairspray. Give your thread a quick spritz, let it dry, then it will glide through your needle.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Tackle paint spillages

Oak Aged Pre-oiled Parquet The Natural Wood Floor Company Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
The Natural Wood Floor Company

Oak Aged Pre-oiled Parquet

The Natural Wood Floor Company
The Natural Wood Floor Company
The Natural Wood Floor Company

Don't cry over spilt paint. Instead, soften it with some linseed oil, then gently scrape it off. Easy!

8. Don't be afraid to get sticky

Boulevard, Chigwell, Boscolo Boscolo Modern living room
Boscolo

Boulevard, Chigwell

Boscolo
Boscolo
Boscolo

When you finally remember you keep meaning to grab a rug gripper so you can lay a fresh textural delight, don't spend more than you have to… use double-sided tape.

9. Pop the kettle on

fitcut curve, IWASAKI DESIGN STUDIO IWASAKI DESIGN STUDIO
IWASAKI DESIGN STUDIO

fitcut curve

IWASAKI DESIGN STUDIO
IWASAKI DESIGN STUDIO
IWASAKI DESIGN STUDIO

Need to cut some delicate fabric? If you're making new textiles for your home, boil some water, dip your scissor blades in for a few seconds and then cut. 

It'll be much smoother and you'll have less wastage.

10. Don't forget to floss

Stool LANGLEY e15 Modern bathroom
e15

Stool LANGLEY

e15
e15
e15

If you fancy changing up your bathroom taps but find you have a drip afterwards, tie some dental floss around the faucet and lay it down into the plughole. 

You won't get annoyed by a dripping sound while you figure out what the issue is!

11. Catch the drips

MIRADA, MIRADA MIRADA KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware Pottery
MIRADA

MIRADA
MIRADA
MIRADA

If you have some paper plates, or even old chipped plates laying around, use them to stand your paint cans on. You'll be delighted with how much clean up time this saves you.

12. Make a brew

Antique Reclaimed Pine T&G Floorboards UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques BathroomTextiles & accessories
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques

Antique Reclaimed Pine T&G Floorboards

UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques

For any dark wood items that have scratches ruining their appearance, make up some strong coffee and gently wipe it into the scuffs. They'll disappear like magic!

13. Polish to perfection

Reeded Key Hole Escutcheon Cover UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques HouseholdAccessories & decoration
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques

Reeded Key Hole Escutcheon Cover

UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques

Grab your nail polish, but don't sit down to give yourself a mani/pedi just yet. Apply clear nail polish to screw heads to make sure they never come loose. 

14. Get a hole in one

The Moment[Series], Studio IGI Studio IGI HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Studio IGI

Studio IGI
Studio IGI
Studio IGI

Do you play golf? Then you must have some super handy wooden gold tees kicking around somewhere. They're perfect for pressing into holes in your woodwork, cutting off flush and painting over.

15. Waste not, want not

Hand Woven Towels, Rural Retro Rural Retro HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Rural Retro

Hand Woven Towels

Rural Retro
Rural Retro
Rural Retro

Grab any leftover plumbing sundries you have and make a pretty towel rail. We think cheap copper pipe and fittings look super!

16. Easy to find

RECLAIMED FRENCH OAK KEY HOLDER WITH SOLID BRASS KEY FOBS, Jam Furniture Jam Furniture Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
Jam Furniture

RECLAIMED FRENCH OAK KEY HOLDER WITH SOLID BRASS KEY FOBS

Jam Furniture
Jam Furniture
Jam Furniture

Add some practicality to your hallway with a simple key hook… but go the extra mile.

While you're tackling this project, notch a little cut-out into the key you use the most so you'll be able to locate it in your pocket in lightning quick time!

17. Get flexible

Copper Intuerilight Living roomLighting
Intuerilight

Copper

Intuerilight
Intuerilight
Intuerilight

If you have any copper wire laying around, take some inspiration from this super light. Wrap it around a torch and create a little stand so you can have light even in the most awkward of places, such as under the sink!

18. Make some noise

Kilner Drinking Jar Glasses Set Of 4 Clear 540ml NuCasa KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
NuCasa

Kilner Drinking Jar Glasses Set Of 4 Clear 540ml

NuCasa
NuCasa
NuCasa

It can be tricky if you want to enjoy some loud music whilst decorating as you don't want to get paint on your stereo. So, use Kilner jars or glasses as a handy amplifier for your phone instead.

19. Punch a hole

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

To prevent too much paint wastage, drill holes around the lip of your tins so excess paint can drain back in.

20. Repair, don't replace

Garden Tools, Objects of Use Objects of Use
Objects of Use

Garden Tools

Objects of Use
Objects of Use
Objects of Use

While you're decorating, you might notice certain tools need new handles. Rather than throwing them out and buying new ones, set yourself a little repair project. 

It'll be fun and rewarding!

21. Creativity wins!

Veranda Oven Glove- Mint homify KitchenAccessories & textiles
homify

Veranda Oven Glove- Mint

homify
homify
homify

If you have an old oven or gardening glove hanging around, don't just throw it away as it can be a really handy tool belt! Simply thread onto a belt, cut holes in the tip and poke tools through.

Come back tomorrow to discover lots of great extra tips! Until then, take a look at this Ideabook: 20 cheap and easy garden DIY projects you can manage.

32 photos to prove you CAN live with less in every room
Which was your favourite clever decorating trick?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks