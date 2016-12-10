The 42 best decorating tips of all time (part one)

It's that time of year again! Winter, we mean, when you find yourself with less inclination to brave the cold weather in favour of staying indoors and cracking on with some re-decorating. With that being the case, we have some amazing tips for you!

Let's be honest and admit that even with the best will in the world, decorating a home can get a little messy and disorganised, but it doesn't have to be that way if you follow our advice.

We've looked at what professional decorators do to minimise the hassle of completing projects and clearing up, and now we're bringing them direct to you over two parts.

Don't forget to check back in tomorrow for the second half!