10 of the best clothes storage ideas you've ever seen

Le charme parisien, bypierrepetit bypierrepetit Scandinavian style dressing room
There's no harm in admitting that you love clothes, we all do, so why not treat yourself to some amazing storage for yours? Whether you have space for a fabulous built-in wardrobe or prefer a more minimal look, we think we've found some absolutely spectacular options that will keep them safe and displayed to their best, so take a look and be inspired! 

We have to admit that we are very fortunate to have inspiration on tap here at homify, so we've looked at all the amazing ideas that interior designers have come up with for storing your clothes, but we're not shy about sharing them with you, so here they are!

1. Spacious and easy to navigate

大晴設計 - 微莊園 大晴設計有限公司 Country style dressing room
大晴設計有限公司

大晴設計—微莊園

大晴設計有限公司
大晴設計有限公司
大晴設計有限公司

If you have a spare room in your home that is languishing and not really doing much, we can't think of a better use for it than a walk-in wardrobe! 

Just think; you could have built-in shelves, as seen here, plus a handy coat rack and all the mirrors you could possibly want. We actually like the idea of pooping the tumble drier in here too, so your favourite garms can go straight from the drum to the shelf!

2. Cordoned off to perfection

Ultra gloss chocolate bedroom suite Urban Myth Modern style bedroom
Urban Myth

Ultra gloss chocolate bedroom suite

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

A mirror-fronted wardrobe is a great addition to any bedroom, as it almost acts as an optical illusion that seems to double the size of your room. 

This version comes complete with perfect lighting too, so you'll never have to hunt for that favourite jumper again!

3. Calm and orderly

Master Dressing Room homify Modern dressing room
homify

Master Dressing Room

homify
homify
homify

This might not be a huge dressing room, but it does have more storage than you can shake a stick at! All the mirrored door panels are a great touch too, as you'll know you look gorgeous before you leave the house!

4. Simply sophisticated

Clapham Common Flat 2 YAM Studios Scandinavian style bedroom
YAM Studios

Clapham Common Flat 2

YAM Studios
YAM Studios
YAM Studios

For a more pared back way of storing your clothes, a simple rail is ideal and we think you can take it to the next level, organisation-wise! 

Just imagine having a wardrobe elsewhere and hanging only the clothes you are going to wear the next day in your actual bedroom. Now that's smart thinking!

5. Space-saving genius

Trüggelmann, Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen Dressing roomStorage Engineered Wood Multicolored
Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen

Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen
Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen
Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen

Nobody ever said you have to store ALL your clothes in your bedroom, so for an easy way to free up some extra space, how about creating an under-stair hanging spot? 

This would be the ideal place for bulky coats and other outdoor wear and the whole family could make good use of it too!

6. Suspended delight

Möbel, Calvill Calvill Dressing roomStorage Copper/Bronze/Brass
Calvill

Calvill
Calvill
Calvill

We love innovative storage solutions, so this ceiling-mounted hanging rail has captured our hearts in a big way. Simple, elegant and eye-catching, you could even make it height adjustable with a cord that simply tethers at the wall. 

Hmmm, we might have found a new way to put all those high ceilings to good use here!

7. Minimalist marvel

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

homify
homify
homify

These rails are stunning. There's no two ways about that and what we really like is that in a master bedroom, both you and your partner could have your own rail, so your clothes never get muddled up. 

It'll be interesting to see who has the most clothing!

8. With added ambience

пос. Вартемяги, HOMEFORM Студия интерьеров HOMEFORM Студия интерьеров Country style dressing room
HOMEFORM Студия интерьеров

HOMEFORM Студия интерьеров
HOMEFORM Студия интерьеров
HOMEFORM Студия интерьеров

Wood and polished concrete have turned a small space into a gorgeously stylish dressing room here and with the soft lighting, there is such a cosy and almost romantic vibe! 

We don't think you'd struggle to keep a space like this tidy, as being in here would be such a pleasure!

9. Contemporary and covetable

Спальня с прозрачной гардеробной, ZE|Workroom studio ZE|Workroom studio Scandinavian style dressing room
ZE|Workroom studio

ZE|Workroom studio
ZE|Workroom studio
ZE|Workroom studio

Talk about next level clothes storage! Sliding glass doors are all that stand between you and fashion heaven, if you decide to cordon off a space at the edge of your bedroom and turn it into a super organised wardrobe! 

We love the Scandinavian feel to this set-up too, as it feels so fresh.

10. The steadfast friend

Le charme parisien, bypierrepetit bypierrepetit Scandinavian style dressing room
bypierrepetit

bypierrepetit
bypierrepetit
bypierrepetit

Let's never forget how great built-in wardrobes are! Once built, they simply disappear into the wall and hide away all your clothes, but slide the doors open and you are spoilt for choice every morning! 

These white doors really are the perfect camouflage and keep the room looking neat!

For more nifty storage ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 clever storage ideas that'll make you say I'll try that!

The 42 best decorating tips of all time (part one)
Which of these is your dream clothing storage solution?

