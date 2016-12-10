Which are THE most desirable home colours for 2017?

If you're anything like us, you love to know what the next big trends are going to be, including which colour schemes look set to be headline news. Luckily for you, we know already, so to get ahead of the curve for 2017, we're going to let you in on which hues are going to be the most happening, in home design circles.

We know that you probably won't redecorate just to be fashionable, but if you are considering refreshing any of the rooms in your home, it could be worth considering some of these brilliant ideas. Your family and friends will think that you have the power of premonition, or assume that you hired an interior designer, if you choose any of these colours, but we can keep a secret, if you can?