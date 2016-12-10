Your browser is out-of-date.

Which are THE most desirable home colours for 2017?

Huddleston Road, Sam Tisdall Architects LLP Sam Tisdall Architects LLP Modern bathroom
If you're anything like us, you love to know what the next big trends are going to be, including which colour schemes look set to be headline news. Luckily for you, we know already, so to get ahead of the curve for 2017, we're going to let you in on which hues are going to be the most happening, in home design circles. 

We know that you probably won't redecorate just to be fashionable, but if you are considering refreshing any of the rooms in your home, it could be worth considering some of these brilliant ideas. Your family and friends will think that you have the power of premonition, or assume that you hired an interior designer, if you choose any of these colours, but we can keep a secret, if you can?

1. Sombre tones

When we say sombre, we don't mean boring. 

Rich, deep shades of favourite colours look set to really make a splash in 2017, so if you dare to go a little darker, you will be right on the money.

Greys and navy blues are two of our favourites, which we think always look amazing on the wall.

2. Neutral never fails

Neutrals are back with a bang in 2017, but with a slight update. 

Rather than all-white everything, neutrals look set to be contrasted with bold accessories, so black picture frames, dark sofas and geometric rugs are going to really fly off the shelves. 

The great thing about neutrals is that they never really date so you'll be current for years!

3. Sky blue

With painted ceilings becoming super popular, sky blue has naturally risen to the top of the ranks, with many people choosing it to liven up their overhead surfaces. 

We really like to see it being used to create a sense of outdoor connection, such as here, in this amazing bedroom!

4. Harlequin vibes

Everything eventually comes back around and it's been a while since we saw a multi-coloured approach being the height of fashion, but here it is. 

To get this look right, try sticking to colours that go together well in nature and pair them up. 

We really do love this watermelon kitchen cabinet as it looks so funky!

5. Nature's palette

Picture a gorgeous watercolour painting. That's exactly the look that at least one room in your home needs for 2017. 

Statement wallpapers are already showing signs of embracing the more floral, pretty end of the spectrum, with wistful designs and gentle colour blending. 

We think this lily pad feel is spot on!

6. Zesty goodness

Now to the bolder colours for 2017. 

Orange! Yes, you read that right. Orange looks as though it is going to be a surprise contender and we were a little shocked at first too, but then we found this beautiful kitchen.

Full of life and fun, we think we'll be seeing many more installations like this.

7. A sunny outlook

Finally, we come to yellow. The most cheerful colour in the spectrum, we aren't shocked that this happy hue is going to be enjoying a revival in 2017 and this example is a perfect example of how it should be used.

We  think yellow is a perfect bathroom colour as it feels fresh, zingy and looks amazing with white suite items.

For more great interior design inspiration, don't miss these: 22 tricks to make people think you hired an interior decorator.

Is this THE perfect kitchen extension?
Which of these colour schemes will you embrace? 

