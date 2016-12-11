Clever storage solutions for awkward kitchen corners

Bless them corners, for even though they are a necessity, they tend to make things quite difficult sometimes, especially when it comes to areas such as a small kitchen. Here, every available bit of space is crucial if you want your culinary area to be stylish and functional – and who doesn’t want that?
But whether your kitchen is U-shaped or laid out in an L-form, chances are that it presents at least one corner where things tend to get a bit tricky in terms of storage and practicality.
Not to worry, though, for we on homify are on top of even this situation by treating you to some very lovely (and much-needed) tips and tricks to overcome this.
Scroll down and take a look…
Now here is something you don’t see every day: purposely creating a corner in a space that was perfectly fine without one – or was it?
This bespoke kitchen is a bit on the small side, meaning the amount of cabinetry (and, thus, storage space) it presents wasn’t too much. But add this funky V-shaped layout and those cabinets instantly get so much wider – it’s like modern magic!
And there was even some space left over for a decent little prepping area on the countertop next to the stove – how convenient.
Those walls can do so much more than display pictures – such as this clever example above, where the cabinetry (and relevant appliances) was placed in a niche-like setting, not only saving up a bit of space for both the floor and counters, but also allowing the meeting corner between the two counters to become more open.
We’re sure that the designer who came up with this solution received some sort of prize. This allows that quirky (and often unused) corner space to become a fully functional drawer.
And of course we can’t deny that it looks so exceptional!
One good idea deserves another. This cabinet fulfils the same function as that oh-so clever drawer in our previous example by turning that weird corner space into a storage area.
A much better idea than having two separate corner cabinets where only one of the doors can be opened at a time!
Just because a kitchen appliance is located next to a corner doesn’t render it completely useless. As we said earlier, those walls can achieve so much more than display pictures, as this built-in wall drawer proves to us.
Now we can hide a myriad of utensils, accessories and other kitchen goodies out of sight.
Here we have a two-in-one scenario, with both the bottom- and top corners making very clever use of their quirky settings.
While the top cabinets opted for a door that folds open upwards, the bottom corner treats us to a convenient little storage tray that rotates outwards as soon as that door is opened.
Who said the days of miracles were over?
Don’t rush off just yet, for we have the: Kitchen
must haves for 2017 (you'll know 'em first).