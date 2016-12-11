Clever storage solutions for awkward kitchen corners

Bless them corners, for even though they are a necessity, they tend to make things quite difficult sometimes, especially when it comes to areas such as a small kitchen. Here, every available bit of space is crucial if you want your culinary area to be stylish and functional – and who doesn’t want that?

But whether your kitchen is U-shaped or laid out in an L-form, chances are that it presents at least one corner where things tend to get a bit tricky in terms of storage and practicality.

Not to worry, though, for we on homify are on top of even this situation by treating you to some very lovely (and much-needed) tips and tricks to overcome this.

Scroll down and take a look…