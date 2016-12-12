​How not to get fed up with your teeny weeny kitchen

The heart of the home; the culinary corner; the cookhouse. Whatever you prefer to call your kitchen, there is no denying the important part it plays in a home. If you think about it, we tend to put a lot of pressure on it. It needs to be functional, beautiful, comfortable, impressive to the friends and family… quite a lot to ask for, right?

So what do we do when that all-important kitchen turns out to be challenged for dimensions? Do we hide when the doorbell rings? Do we order takeout just so that we don’t have to face cooking in such a small space?

We most certainly do not! What we will do, however, is scroll on and see some inspiring ideas on how to end up with a delectable and dreamy kitchen that will make us want to spend more time in it…