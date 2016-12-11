Your browser is out-of-date.

The 42 best decorating tips of all time (part two)

CASA ZURLO - BARDUCCO, norte.ARQ norte.ARQ Modern living room Porcelain
Here we are with part two of our amazing 42 best decorating tips of all time, so if you loved yesterday's installment, prepare to be overwhelmed by even more incredible ideas! You really can't ever have too many hints and hacks in your repertoire as your home design will always need decorating, freshening up or changing. 

Just ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that very few people get to decorate once and never have anything to re-do, so we want to make this necessary evil a little less of a chore and a whole lot easier. 

Let's get clued up on even more genius tips!

22. Store it away

norte.ARQ

Don't throw out any old paint! Add a little bit of methylated spirits, pop the lid on and keep! You never know when a shabby chic project will tempt you!

23. A weight on your mind

Reclaimed Antique Pine Floorboards UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques BathroomFittings
Reclaimed Antique Pine Floorboards

Use sandbags to weigh down materials on uneven surfaces as any glue dries. Perfect for flooring!

24. Shut that door!

Sassari Oak Internal Door homify Windows & doorsDoors Wood Wood effect
Sassari Oak Internal Door

Mount spring-loaded rodent traps (new ones!) on the back of doors that everyone always leaves open.

25. Wrap it up

Kaori Clothes Rail homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
Kaori Clothes Rail

Your new clothing rails will get so full that anything at the edges will get a little crumpled. Stop this by wrapping an elastic band around the rail, an inch in from the end. Ahhh, breathing space!

26. Work those angles

Faszinierendes Beton, Dörfel-Design Dörfel-Design KitchenKitchen utensils
When adding shelves in your kitchen for smaller items, such as spice jars, have an incline on them which gently slides breakables towards the wall rather than off and onto the floor!

27. Clamp down on errors

Collectie 2015, Deknudt Mirrors Deknudt Mirrors Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
Attach a C-clamp to a ladder you are using while decorating, so you can slip your hammer into it and keep it within easy reach.

28. Don't be afraid of the soap

Banjash Coffee Table M-Dex Design Nursery/kid's roomWardrobes & closets
Banjash Coffee Table

We're not calling you dirty, but to help wood screws glide in more easily, rub the tips with soap before you tighten them.

29. Guide it in

Solid Polished Nickel Ebony Beehive Escutcheon UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Solid Polished Nickel Ebony Beehive Escutcheon

If you're changing up your front door, add a keyhole guide plate, so even in the dark you get the key in straight away and don't scratch your new door!

30. Make masks work

MINI OFICINA INTERSECTIO, Clorofilia Clorofilia Modern bars & clubs Plywood Wood effect Offices & stores
If you fancy getting creative with plywood, perhaps by making some new furniture, apply masking tape and cut through it. This will minimise splintered edges!

31. Stick it up

Blue Wooden Star Bunting Altered Chic Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
Blue Wooden Star Bunting

For all you craft fans out there, make paper decorations less of a chore by using a potato to stick edges together! Paper chains are a great project to test this out with, so don't kick to stick, rub a fresh potato half over the self-stick edge!

32. Give yourself a hand

Oven-gloves & t-towel set Cluck Cluck! KitchenAccessories & textiles
Oven-gloves & t-towel set

Prevent ladders from leaving dirty marks on clean walls as you decorate, by slipping oven gloved over the tops!

33. The first cut is the deepest

Natural Hatley Black Wallpaper Cabbages & Roses
Natural Hatley Black Wallpaper

Cutting wallpaper can seem like an exact science, but getting a straight cut is simple. Start the cut a few inches in from the edge and your Stanley knife will simply glide through, then snip the last part with sharp scissors!

34. Protect the wall

Visuals, Artpanel 3D Wall Panels Artpanel 3D Wall Panels
If you need to remove a nail from a wall but don't want to end up with a dent where your hammer claw makes contact, bend a flexible putty knife underneath the claw itself. Simple!

35. 'Hose' about this then?

Luxury Spirali Designer Sink Mixer - Feature Green Hose Lime Kitchen and Bathroom KitchenSinks & taps
Luxury Spirali Designer Sink Mixer—Feature Green Hose

Snip up an old hose and use differently-sized portions as cute open bottomed flower displays for your walls. So cute!

36. Don't go too far

Oak Drawer Insert Craigie Woodworks KitchenStorage Solid Wood Brown Drawer dividers,Drawer Inserts,Soild Oak inserts,'
Oak Drawer Insert

If you have old drawers that you don't want to replace, add a little strip of coloured electrical tape to the inside that tells you when you have opened it far enough and are about to encounter disaster!

37. Be a tidy worker

Ostrich feather duster brush64 HouseholdHomewares
Ostrich feather duster

It's a simple but effective tip this one! Tidy as you go. You'll save yourself SO much time at the end of a project when you simply want to stand back and admire your handiwork.

38. Belt up

The Broadwalk Tree Bench Gaze Burvill GardenFurniture Wood Tree Seat,Oak Garden Furniture,Tree Bench,Unique,Luxury
The Broadwalk Tree Bench

If you have a tree in your garden, tie an old belt around it and secure with a few tacks, then hang handy camping equipment from it! What a way to make al fresco dining more fun!

39. Re-use and re-love

brush64's collection of inspiration brush64 Living roomAccessories & decoration
brush64's collection of inspiration

Have root around in your shed or garage to find forgotten vintage items that you can repurpose. Old wicker baskets are great! Add some castor wheels and bingo, you have a fabulous storage chest!

40. To cap it all off

Brent Verdigris Plant Pot, Rowen & Wren Rowen & Wren GardenPlant pots & vases
Brent Verdigris Plant Pot

If you fancy decorating with some new house plants, before you put them into pretty pots, drop some old bottle caps in. They make fantastic and free drainage materials.

41. Use your secretarial skills

Home office 2 Stange Kraft Ltd Classic style study/office
Home office 2

When lever arch files get old and tatty, remove the metal inner binding plate, attach to your office wall and you'll have a ready-made tool station where you can clip scissors and other handy items! just open the rings to release what you need!

42. Squeeze in some inspiration

Pair of Nickel Twisted Burcot Door Knobs UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Pair of Nickel Twisted Burcot Door Knobs

This tip is genius, so we saved it for last! We all know the pain of screw holes that have widened out an are no longer usable, but next time you encounter one, snip the tip off a tube of toothpaste, press it into the hole and et voila! Your screws will have grip again!

For more DIY inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 23 easy home DIY projects you can try this weekend.

homify Top 5: "Can I improve my small kitchen cheap and easily?"
Have we really opened your eyes to some great solutions here?

