Top 20 small homes with project costs

It's always fun to take a look and see what other countries are doing in terms of creating small and affordable housing and we've found what we think are the Top 20 examples.

All designed by or renovated under the careful watch of a professional architect, these small homes are incredibly good value for money, but bear in mind that location and land costs have to be factored in. Nevertheless, these small but perfectly formed family homes will offer you a good dose of inspiration if you're thinking about tackling a new build project.

Come see what your budget could get you!