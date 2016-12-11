11 clever ways to store your clothes

On the face of it, storing clothes doesn't seem like a big chore, but when you're short on space it suddenly becomes a much bigger issue. Not any more though! We've discovered some ingenious ways to get all the clothing storage you want and need without shrinking that precious floor space in your small bedroom any further.
We can't take any of the credit for these fantastic ideas as they're the brainchild of talented interior designers and clever carpenters, but we will accept the gratitude for compiling them all into one easy to read article for you.
Ready to get a lot more savvy with your storage? Then let's get to it!
Simple but effective, boxes under your bed are perfect for storing out of season clothing, which will free up the rest of your wardrobe or hanging rail. Just label them clearly and you're good to go!
If you like things a little on the eclectic side, see if you have any old suitcases that you can turn into super cool drawers. This one we are definitely going to try! Pants in the top and socks in the bottom!
If you have beautiful clothing, why are you hiding it away at all? Get some hooks on your wall and hang your best garments up for all the world to see! Fashion and art in one!
The space either side of a window so frequently goes to waste, maybe because your curtains gather there, but we think that some simple shelving would look great! You can even use it to hold your curtains back during the day.
Really think about what it is that you need to store, as that will directly affect what style of storage you need. If it's shoes that get in the way, why not looking into industrial racking? It's cheap and looks trendy!
We would love to be organised enough to plan what we will be wearing tomorrow, as that way, we could have hooks in the mantle ready to let them hang and de-crease, as well as handy baskets for our accessories!
You need to be able to grab what you need in an instant, without sifting through everything else that you own, so glass shelves could be the key. They'll add instant glamour to your bedroom too!
Here we are, back at shoes, because who doesn't love them? Funky wall shelving that is perfectly lit can make your shoes a real work of art and keep them out of the way. Just give them a deodorising spritz first!
Yes! This is inspired! When you have little to no extra space for storing clothes, hang them on a rail and suspend them from the ceiling. You can raise the rail nice and high and only drop it down when you need too! So space-savvy!
We always think that privacy screens can have an extra function, so get your favourite clothes onto hangers and dot them all over the panels. It'll look like the behind the scenes area of a catwalk show!
Of course there is one more suggestion… if you have a spare room that isn't doing much, just claim it for yourself and create a walk-in wardrobe in there! You'll have more room than you could ever need and enough space for fun trying on sessions too! Dreamy!
