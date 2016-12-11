11 clever ways to store your clothes

On the face of it, storing clothes doesn't seem like a big chore, but when you're short on space it suddenly becomes a much bigger issue. Not any more though! We've discovered some ingenious ways to get all the clothing storage you want and need without shrinking that precious floor space in your small bedroom any further.

We can't take any of the credit for these fantastic ideas as they're the brainchild of talented interior designers and clever carpenters, but we will accept the gratitude for compiling them all into one easy to read article for you.

Ready to get a lot more savvy with your storage? Then let's get to it!