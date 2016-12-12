6 trendy container houses (built with tiny budgets)

In an age where housing prices are increasing exponentially, it falls to clever home design innovators to source a viable solution for families with smaller budgets.

This train of thought is exactly what has lead to amazing container homes, such as the ones we are going to show you today, becoming so undeniably popular. Far from simply 'plonking containers on top of each other' and negating beautiful interiors and connecting areas, the architects in charge of these projects have gone all out to create stunning, inviting homes that can be not only lived in but also enjoyed.

We know that you'll see containers in a whole new light after this, so come and take a closer look!