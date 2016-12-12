Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 trendy container houses (built with tiny budgets)

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

In an age where housing prices are increasing exponentially, it falls to clever home design innovators to source a viable solution for families with smaller budgets. 

This train of thought is exactly what has lead to amazing container homes, such as the ones we are going to show you today, becoming so undeniably popular. Far from simply 'plonking containers on top of each other' and negating beautiful interiors and connecting areas, the architects in charge of these projects have gone all out to create stunning, inviting homes that can be not only lived in but also enjoyed. 

We know that you'll see containers in a whole new light after this, so come and take a closer look!

1. All-white from here

해원이네 , AAPA건축사사무소 AAPA건축사사무소 Modern houses
AAPA건축사사무소

AAPA건축사사무소
AAPA건축사사무소
AAPA건축사사무소

If you like the idea of a container home but don't know if the aesthetic is for you, just take a look at this bright, clean white version. Looking every inch the chic, minimal dwelling, we don't think you'd sniff at a home with a wonderful viewing platform, like this one.

2. Dark and divine

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Isn't this house incredible? The perpendicular angle of the top floor makes for a striking and large home that enjoys a semi-traditional layout, thanks to the bedrooms being upstairs and while the overall aesthetic is industrial, the clean finish of the containers makes for a polished, deliberate feel. There's even a terrace, so this home lacks for nothing, apart from bricks and mortar!

2. Ground-floor layout

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

A generous open-plan layout on the ground floor makes it clear that this house is a sociable one. A dining area, functional kitchen, seating spot and downstairs toilet all show that this home isn't 'basic', just because it's been constructed from upcycled shipping containers!

2. Upper-floor layout

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

It's staggering that there is room for two large double bedrooms here, as well as an extra bathroom and a roof terrace! What you get for your money with these homes really is incredible and makes traditional building projects seem a little defunct!

3. Terrific in two-tone

은퇴부부를 위해 지은 2층 컨테이너 카페주택, 신짱 칼라하우스 신짱 칼라하우스 Modern houses Iron/Steel
신짱 칼라하우스

신짱 칼라하우스
신짱 칼라하우스
신짱 칼라하우스

The joy of shipping container homes is that you can be really different and unique in your aesthetic. By using two differently-coloured containers here, the architects have created a monochrome dream home like no other and the addition of exterior art is inspired! Just imagine all the interior coolness here too!

4. All in a row

쭈욱 게스트하우스, 쭈욱 게스트하우스 쭈욱 게스트하우스 Rustic style houses
쭈욱 게스트하우스

쭈욱 게스트하우스
쭈욱 게스트하우스
쭈욱 게스트하우스

When shipping container homes are recognised as a good option for a residential area, the impact they have en masse is incredible. We love this locale, which has opted to make more of the fabulous aesthetics that the metal boxes offer, by embracing the rainbow and experimenting with colour. You can't deny that the impact is amazing!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

5. Anything goes

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Now THIS is an amazing container home that would be a dream for anyone that is keen to get out into the country! It might not be a log cabin, but with these sunny colours, it manages to blend into nature with a natural grace and charm that is impossible to to fake! Those orange accents look great!

6. Utterly contemporary

Grillagh Water, Patrick Bradley Architects Patrick Bradley Architects Modern houses
Patrick Bradley Architects

Grillagh Water

Patrick Bradley Architects
Patrick Bradley Architects
Patrick Bradley Architects

Woah! Shipping containers are easy to adapt and manipulate to become whatever you want and this home is an absolute picture! With patina'd bare metal and anodised sheeting forming the outer skin, the bold contrasts make for an even more modern home than the containers alone. When can we move in? 

To tour an amazing container home in full, take a look at this Ideabook: Abandoned containers become an amazing cheap home.

11 clever ways to store your clothes
Would you be willing to live in a container home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks