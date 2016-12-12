6 trendy container houses (built with tiny budgets)

In an age where housing prices are increasing exponentially, it falls to clever home design innovators to source a viable solution for families with smaller budgets.
This train of thought is exactly what has lead to amazing container homes, such as the ones we are going to show you today, becoming so undeniably popular. Far from simply 'plonking containers on top of each other' and negating beautiful interiors and connecting areas, the architects in charge of these projects have gone all out to create stunning, inviting homes that can be not only lived in but also enjoyed.
We know that you'll see containers in a whole new light after this, so come and take a closer look!
If you like the idea of a container home but don't know if the aesthetic is for you, just take a look at this bright, clean white version. Looking every inch the chic, minimal dwelling, we don't think you'd sniff at a home with a wonderful viewing platform, like this one.
Isn't this house incredible? The perpendicular angle of the top floor makes for a striking and large home that enjoys a semi-traditional layout, thanks to the bedrooms being upstairs and while the overall aesthetic is industrial, the clean finish of the containers makes for a polished, deliberate feel. There's even a terrace, so this home lacks for nothing, apart from bricks and mortar!
A generous open-plan layout on the ground floor makes it clear that this house is a sociable one. A dining area, functional kitchen, seating spot and downstairs toilet all show that this home isn't 'basic', just because it's been constructed from upcycled shipping containers!
It's staggering that there is room for two large double bedrooms here, as well as an extra bathroom and a roof terrace! What you get for your money with these homes really is incredible and makes traditional building projects seem a little defunct!
The joy of shipping container homes is that you can be really different and unique in your aesthetic. By using two differently-coloured containers here, the architects have created a monochrome dream home like no other and the addition of exterior art is inspired! Just imagine all the interior coolness here too!
When shipping container homes are recognised as a good option for a residential area, the impact they have en masse is incredible. We love this locale, which has opted to make more of the fabulous aesthetics that the metal boxes offer, by embracing the rainbow and experimenting with colour. You can't deny that the impact is amazing!
Now THIS is an amazing container home that would be a dream for anyone that is keen to get out into the country! It might not be a log cabin, but with these sunny colours, it manages to blend into nature with a natural grace and charm that is impossible to to fake! Those orange accents look great!
Woah! Shipping containers are easy to adapt and manipulate to become whatever you want and this home is an absolute picture! With patina'd bare metal and anodised sheeting forming the outer skin, the bold contrasts make for an even more modern home than the containers alone. When can we move in?
To tour an amazing container home in full, take a look at this Ideabook: Abandoned containers become an amazing cheap home.