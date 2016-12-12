Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

17 modern ideas that will make your walls look beautiful

press profile homify press profile homify
Stand Grassi Pietre - Marmomacc 2016 - Studio Somenthing, Grassi Pietre srl Grassi Pietre srl Modern walls & floors Stone Beige
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to adding some texture and extra dimension to your walls, do you know what the best materials are? Are you a little unsure how to go about making your walls a whole lot more interesting? 

You will once you've read this article, as we've brought together some of our all time favourite wall coverings to show you. Interior designers are frequently shocking and impressing us with their unique ideas for bolstering boring walls and we want you to have all the home improvement inspiration you could possibly need in one handy article.

Enjoy it and let your creative side run wild!

1. Vincenza stone

Stand Grassi Pietre - Marmomacc 2016 - Studio Somenthing, Grassi Pietre srl Grassi Pietre srl Modern walls & floors Stone Beige
Grassi Pietre srl

Grassi Pietre srl
Grassi Pietre srl
Grassi Pietre srl

A staple in Italian architecture, this decorative stone finish is ideal for impactful façades, especially if you have some fabulous lighting planned! It really does create an elegant look.

2. Rustic stone finishes

Vivienda unifamiliar en Wamba (Valladolid), ADDEC arquitectos ADDEC arquitectos Dining roomTables
ADDEC arquitectos

ADDEC arquitectos
ADDEC arquitectos
ADDEC arquitectos

If you have stonework you can expose, or are planning to add new walls to your home, please consider a little rustic flair! Nothing looks as rugged, tactile and impactful as large stone blocks, cut by a master craftsman!

3. Classic marble

Stand Grassi Pietre - Marmomacc 2016 - Studio Somenthing, Grassi Pietre srl Grassi Pietre srl Modern walls & floors Marble White
Grassi Pietre srl

Grassi Pietre srl
Grassi Pietre srl
Grassi Pietre srl

This dining room is something else, thanks to the beautiful polished marble wall tiles that are nothing short of gargantuan in size! Perfect for a modern yet tastefully chic scheme, marble is a steadfast luxury material.

4. Exposed red bricks

homify Rustic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

When a warm, rustic vibe is wanted, nothing beats red bricks that have been stripped of plaster and exposed to allow their natural charm to filter out. What a way to create a fabulous feature wall!

5. Mirrors and melamine

Villa T, arkham project arkham project Modern bathroom
arkham project

arkham project
arkham project
arkham project

Bathrooms don't want to be left out of the feature wall game and with mirrors and glossy melamine being a perfect combination, they don't have to! So fresh and clean-looking!

6. Stone mosaics

FELANITX RENOVATION, munarq munarq Rustic style dining room
munarq

munarq
munarq
munarq

Mixing and matching stone varieties and sizes makes for a fantastic aesthetic that is far too good to be covered up. This stone mosaic wall, with an inset fire, looks too hot to handle!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Carved wood

homify Asian style windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wood is naturally beautiful but for that extra touch, carving it will lead to spectacular wall finishes. This is a job for a talented carpenter, but the cost will be worth it!

8. Metallic tiles

Black Lip Mother of Pearl in Bathroom Renovation in Kentfield, California, USA ShellShock Designs Modern bathroom
ShellShock Designs

Black Lip Mother of Pearl in Bathroom Renovation in Kentfield, California, USA

ShellShock Designs
ShellShock Designs
ShellShock Designs

Wall tiles certainly aren't a new innovation, but metallic wall tiles are! Looking more contemporary than their ceramic counterparts, the effect of them, en masse, is incredible!

9. Outrageous glass

Mirrors, bandesign bandesign Modern bars & clubs Gastronomy
bandesign

Mirrors

bandesign
bandesign
bandesign

Who said that you have to have a bricks and mortar façade? As it turns out, you can go wild, even on your exterior walls, as this mirrored home easily demonstrates! Wow!

10. 3D ceramics

PANELADOS CCH, Cordoba CreativeHeritage Cordoba CreativeHeritage Modern bars & clubs Hotels
Cordoba CreativeHeritage

Cordoba CreativeHeritage
Cordoba CreativeHeritage
Cordoba CreativeHeritage

Flat ceramic tiles might be a classic wall addition, but for a more modern variation, 3D ceramic wall coverings are the latest thing! These bronze effect ones add in the metallic trend too. Perfect!

11. Characterful stone tiles

Loft Manatí, T+E ARQUITECTOS T+E ARQUITECTOS Minimalist bedroom Glass Transparent
T+E ARQUITECTOS

T+E ARQUITECTOS
T+E ARQUITECTOS
T+E ARQUITECTOS

The rich marbling in these elegant wall tiles is absolutely mind-blowing. Earthy, organic tones look phenomenal and add such depth and character to the wall here.

12. Joyful colours

House in Chandlers Ford II, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
LA Hally Architect

House in Chandlers Ford II

LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect

When you want to give your walls some extra oomph but don't want to commit to expensive coverings or time-consuming DIY projects, a simple lick of a brightly-coloured paint will more than suffice!

13. Simple lime render

Casa Clemente, Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Modern houses
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

We've looked at rustic finishes for inside your home, but what about the façade? We don't think anything quite matches the impact of a traditional lime render, especially when it has a fresh coat of white paint as well!

14. Industrial steel

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here's an idea for all your individuals out there! What about using metal as a skin for your home? Talk about adding a contemporary twist to your walls and with corrugated varieties, you will also be adding extra strength!

15. OSB board

148 m2 de uma remodelação no centro do Porto, URBAstudios URBAstudios Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
URBAstudios

URBAstudios
URBAstudios
URBAstudios

Whether you are keen to tap into the Scandinavian trend or simple like a clean and neutral finish for your walls, plain OSB board is perfect! Beautiful, varied and warm, it adds such character!

16. Cool concrete

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

To shape your walls with a contemporary edge, you can't go wrong with polished concrete! It might sound daring or even industrial, but believe us when we say that you'll be very in Vogue if you try it!

17. Individual touches

Ten House, Taller ADC Architecture Office Taller ADC Architecture Office Minimalist windows & doors
Taller ADC Architecture Office

Taller ADC Architecture Office
Taller ADC Architecture Office
Taller ADC Architecture Office

When you want to make a real impact but don't like to follow static design rules, just make them up as you go! You know what you like and that's all that matters in or on your own home! 

For more helpful wall ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 mistakes we bet you make when painting walls.

Family terrace gets a staggering two-storey extension
Which of these ideas would you love to try?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks