17 modern ideas that will make your walls look beautiful

When it comes to adding some texture and extra dimension to your walls, do you know what the best materials are? Are you a little unsure how to go about making your walls a whole lot more interesting?
You will once you've read this article, as we've brought together some of our all time favourite wall coverings to show you. Interior designers are frequently shocking and impressing us with their unique ideas for bolstering boring walls and we want you to have all the home improvement inspiration you could possibly need in one handy article.
Enjoy it and let your creative side run wild!
A staple in Italian architecture, this decorative stone finish is ideal for impactful façades, especially if you have some fabulous lighting planned! It really does create an elegant look.
If you have stonework you can expose, or are planning to add new walls to your home, please consider a little rustic flair! Nothing looks as rugged, tactile and impactful as large stone blocks, cut by a master craftsman!
This dining room is something else, thanks to the beautiful polished marble wall tiles that are nothing short of gargantuan in size! Perfect for a modern yet tastefully chic scheme, marble is a steadfast luxury material.
When a warm, rustic vibe is wanted, nothing beats red bricks that have been stripped of plaster and exposed to allow their natural charm to filter out. What a way to create a fabulous feature wall!
Bathrooms don't want to be left out of the feature wall game and with mirrors and glossy melamine being a perfect combination, they don't have to! So fresh and clean-looking!
Mixing and matching stone varieties and sizes makes for a fantastic aesthetic that is far too good to be covered up. This stone mosaic wall, with an inset fire, looks too hot to handle!
Wood is naturally beautiful but for that extra touch, carving it will lead to spectacular wall finishes. This is a job for a talented carpenter, but the cost will be worth it!
Wall tiles certainly aren't a new innovation, but metallic wall tiles are! Looking more contemporary than their ceramic counterparts, the effect of them, en masse, is incredible!
Who said that you have to have a bricks and mortar façade? As it turns out, you can go wild, even on your exterior walls, as this mirrored home easily demonstrates! Wow!
Flat ceramic tiles might be a classic wall addition, but for a more modern variation, 3D ceramic wall coverings are the latest thing! These bronze effect ones add in the metallic trend too. Perfect!
The rich marbling in these elegant wall tiles is absolutely mind-blowing. Earthy, organic tones look phenomenal and add such depth and character to the wall here.
When you want to give your walls some extra oomph but don't want to commit to expensive coverings or time-consuming DIY projects, a simple lick of a brightly-coloured paint will more than suffice!
We've looked at rustic finishes for inside your home, but what about the façade? We don't think anything quite matches the impact of a traditional lime render, especially when it has a fresh coat of white paint as well!
Here's an idea for all your individuals out there! What about using metal as a skin for your home? Talk about adding a contemporary twist to your walls and with corrugated varieties, you will also be adding extra strength!
Whether you are keen to tap into the Scandinavian trend or simple like a clean and neutral finish for your walls, plain OSB board is perfect! Beautiful, varied and warm, it adds such character!
To shape your walls with a contemporary edge, you can't go wrong with polished concrete! It might sound daring or even industrial, but believe us when we say that you'll be very in Vogue if you try it!
When you want to make a real impact but don't like to follow static design rules, just make them up as you go! You know what you like and that's all that matters in or on your own home!
