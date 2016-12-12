homify's Houses of The Year 2016

We love to see what interests you the most here at homify so we took a look back at the houses that you enjoyed learning more about over the last year and brought them all together into this fantastic round up.

Stunning homes with ingenious extensions, gorgeous conversions and enviable styling were at the top of your must see projects and we applaud your great taste! All completed to the highest standards of home design, under the watchful eyes of talented architects and interior designers, these homes lingered in all of our minds for good reason.

How about a trip down memory lane?