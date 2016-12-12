homify's Houses of The Year 2016

We love to see what interests you the most here at homify so we took a look back at the houses that you enjoyed learning more about over the last year and brought them all together into this fantastic round up.
Stunning homes with ingenious extensions, gorgeous conversions and enviable styling were at the top of your must see projects and we applaud your great taste! All completed to the highest standards of home design, under the watchful eyes of talented architects and interior designers, these homes lingered in all of our minds for good reason.
How about a trip down memory lane?
A fantastic end-terrace house got a little added bonus in the form of a single-story extension and you loved the results! This home really started 2016 off with a bang, thanks to it's newly open-plan kitchen and dining room!
Refresh your memory here.
This mews house definitely had its fair share of struggles, when it came to adding extra space! A visible extension would not have been allowed, leading to a stealthy loft conversion that added an extra bedroom and a sunny office. You loved it and so did we!
Have another look here.
The back of this terrace house was transformed beyond recognition, thanks to a clever extension that allowed for a far more open-plan scheme, but the house wasn't the only thing that got a makeover; the garden did too! How's that for an inspiring March project?
Cast your mind back here.
Despite strict planning permission mandates being in place, this home was totally unrecognisable from its former incarnation, once the project was complete. Out with the old and in with the new, the redefining of this house was no April fool!
Enjoy another look here.
What was a lovely but old fashioned semi-detached home got a huge dose of modern architecture, in the form of a fabulously unusual contemporary extension. The extra space gained within was what impressed you all the most, and us!
If you missed it before, see it now, here.
A fresh and modern take on classic house styles from the outside, it's the inside of this home that left us all in awe, back in June. Far more contemporary than you could ever imagine, the space is so perfectly geared towards socialising that just looking around felt like a party!
Have another look here.
The exterior styling of this house is incredible, especially given that the terrain is far from level, but it's the inside that really struck a chord with you. Fresh and bright, with incredible designer touches, it's a home that is hard to forget!
Refresh your memory here.
This home impressed us all, with its unapologetic contemporary style that simply overshadows everything around it. This really inspired us all to think about those awkward plots of land that don't seem to offer much in the way of development potential.
For another look, click here.
It may have been created for the Polish market, but you loved seeing what £50k of your hard-earned money could buy you. We even included the floor plans, so you could see what great value this ideal family starter home is! Wow!
Get inspired all over again, here.
The owner of this house was determined to document his self-build project and you really enjoyed reading all about it, in October! Offering insights into the processes involved, we think it probably inspired a few of you to get your own projects moving forward!
Take another look here.
We all struggled to believe that a house of this magnitude could cost under £40k, yet it really does! The location played a part, but the rest is clever design and construction methods. What a way to end the year!
See how this house was constructed again, here.
If you're keen to look ahead to the future, take a look at this Ideabook next: What are THE most desirable home colours for 2017?