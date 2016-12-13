Modify your courtyard without spending much

A rooftop terrace should be a beautiful bonus space that your home has to offer but, if left to the elements and its own devices, you can quickly find that they become tatty and generally unattractive.
That's what happened to today's terrace, but the owners weren't shy about getting to grips with the issue! Carrying out a full entrance and rooftop terrace restoration was no small feat, yet thanks to the simple tastes and elegant ideas (which look more than a little interior designer-lead), the costs never spiralled or became huge.
You really won't believe how chic this home has become but we're going to try and make you believe it, so come with us now as we take a closer look!
This façade really isn't terrible, but there are some touches that make it a little dated. The door, for example, could really do with being replaced and we think there is a way to make more of this valuable space that says so much about the interior!
We always thought you can't have enough wood, but perhaps when it's a dated style of laminate, you can! The steps here do nothing for the entrance at all and contribute to the old hat look!
The owners clearly felt as we did, that this façade was doing nothing for the house itself and have sought to change it up. We're so glad to see that back of that wood, aren't you? And when more open, this entrance feels exponentially larger too.
Now this is what you can an entrance! You see this and you know that you are visiting a house that means business and looks chic and stylish on the inside.
The new wooden door looks great, is extra secure and adds a modern flavour, while the smooth stairs and surrounding area have really stepped up too. A Security gate is the finishing touch, which makes us think the terrace is going to be incredible!
It's a little disconcerting to see pipes everywhere, but this is a renovation, so hang onto your hat!
The new decking that is being laid look beautiful, having been finished in a parquet style and freshly rendered white walls have a real Mediterranean feel.
More pipes and no decoration, but this wall speaks of promise and potential, don't you think? It's such a vast space, that it's bound to get something really special added to it, as a feature for the whole terrace… surely?
We knew this wall was destined for more and a mottled stone finish is perfect!
Adding in some more natural materials and a far more relaxing feel, this cladding is such a great choice for covering a large area. We can already tell just how much more polished this space will look, thanks to the wall.
Talk about the best finishing touches! The wall itself is beautiful enough to have been left on its own, but add in a long planter and some tall saplings and suddenly, you have a glorious garden up on the roof.
This is a genius move that prevents the terrace feeling too modern or stale and we love it!
We're just going to say what we're all thinking; you'd never eat indoors again if you owned this space, right? Why would you?
With a stunning view out of the city, a glorious feature wall, soft greenery, rain cover and a candelabra that has us green with envy, you'd have everything you need, right here. The wall lights look amazing too!
This terrace is so well positioned that every angle offers gorgeous views and a sense of being 'away from it all'. That's so rare in a city location.
As well as the lovely dining area, this sitting spot has been designed to offer relaxation on tap. We don't know what this space looked like before, but who cares when it's this good now?
Fore more terrace inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: This family turn their wasted garden into classy decking.