8 Feng Shui rules that help your family live happier

Do you ever find yourself wondering how some people seem to have a perfectly happy home, with no disruptions or family blow ups? We do! More to the point, we'd be willing to try just about anything to ensure our home life was more grounded and less dramatic, so… trying Feng Shui? We're in!

Interior designers have been putting Feng Shui principles into their projects for years, but slyly and without us ever taking notice. However, now we have the top eight secrets to decorating with this spiritual and harmonising force in mind, we see them more clearly.

If you're at the end of your tether and want to try something new to calm your family and bring everyone closer together, come and learn everything you need to know to make your décor do all the hard work for you.