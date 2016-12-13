Your browser is out-of-date.

8 Feng Shui rules that help your family live happier

佳茂上苑, 思維空間設計
Do you ever find yourself wondering how some people seem to have a perfectly happy home, with no disruptions or family blow ups? We do! More to the point, we'd be willing to try just about anything to ensure our home life was more grounded and less dramatic, so… trying Feng Shui? We're in! 

Interior designers have been putting Feng Shui principles into their projects for years, but slyly and without us ever taking notice. However, now we have the top eight secrets to decorating with this spiritual and harmonising force in mind, we see them more clearly.

If you're at the end of your tether and want to try something new to calm your family and bring everyone closer together, come and learn everything you need to know to make your décor do all the hard work for you.

1. The kitchen should never be messy

As well as being a practical tip, this is a Feng Shui one too. 

A messy kitchen breeds germs, rot and discontent. As the negative vibes collect in a grimy room, they filter out through the rest of the home. A clean kitchen, however, resonates only positive energy and offers no obstacles to a calmer vibe!

2. Push the living room sofa up against the wall

How many of us already do this? Basically all of us, right? 

Well, the thinking behind this is that with your sofa against the wall, you'll have a free walkway and open space in the centre of your room, making connecting with family members far easier. We actually do think there is something in this.

3. Store your washing machine outside

This might seem like a strange one, but a conservatory will count too. 

Keeping your washing machine outside is thought to keep the tumultuous energy that it creates away from the main part of the home and everyone that lives there. It really does make sense!

5. Maintain a clean bathroom.

Just like with your kitchen, a clean home is a happier home and your bathroom should be spotless. 

If you're feeling tense and stressed, you need to unwind with a long bath or soothing shower, but of the room is a mess, your bad mood will increase and family tensions will run high.

6. Have a neutral-coloured dining table

A neutral dining table will allow for family conversation and valuable connection time, without anybody getting distracted. 

This face-to-face interaction is key to maintaining a happier, more intrinsically loving home, but if one of you is gazing at the amazing table, it won't really work.

7. Keep all hallways clear

Transitional spaces are hugely important in Feng Shui and must be kept clear. Any physical barriers to your easy movement through them can be translated as metaphorical barriers too. 

Bear this in mind next time you leave shoes by the door, as you might not be fully committing.

8. Don't mix angular and curved furniture

Curves and angles don't mix in Feng Shui furnishing as they are naturally at odds with each other and conflicting. They can't ever completely connect, so they end up not being as closely knitted together as they should be. 

This is a very unsubtle reference to family life too. Stick with one style of furniture that melds together and watch as you and your family do the same!

For more alternative design inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: This is how to create your own holistic garden.

Will you try any of these techniques in your home?

