Where's the best place to put a TV in my small room?

How and where you mount your television has a big impact, especially in a small room, so we have come up with 30 great ways to make your media station sparkle. Sometimes, it's about how you decorate the space around your TV and then again, how you actually decide to mount it will play a hugely important role too.
However, don't panic if you really don't know where to start, as we're here to help! Interior designers were quick to pick up on the wall-mounted television trend and this works well for small rooms, but we found some examples that went the extra mile in terms of décor.
A small room isn't a big problem, as we're about to show you! So, where should you put your TV?
In a small living room, storage counts, so get your TV on the wall, with a high shelf running above it for storing DVDs.
Simple, sweet and totally functional.
You can add lighting and shelves to these amazing displays.
What a way to add some dark contrast to this bright living room.
You can't deny that this TV looks like art and look at all the storage either side of it!
Blink and you'll miss this TV.
The flat profile here looks great and really works with the wall style.
They were created for a reason and are now super sleek and stylish.
Industrial and modern, a concrete wall doesn't have to be all the entertainment, if you mount your TV on it!
The cohesion here is magnificent, as the wall art looks the exact same size as the TV screen!
Shelves above and storage below, this TV is perfectly encapsulated!
You don't always have to have your TV in the middle of a wall. In fact, they look great off to the side.
Your eye is always drawn to the TV, so place something amazing next to it to ensure everyone notices it!
You don't want neck strain, so have your TV as far from the sofa as you can. In a small room, it won't ever be too far!
Anything upcycled and fun will be perfect as a TV stand. What about filing cabinets, turned on their sides?
If you're watching your favourite programme, you don't want to be squinting to see Poldark with his shirt off, so install a light above the TV.
Perfect for teens that need their room to be multifunctional.
If you are a little loathed to have a TV ruining a room, simple overshadow it with lovely accessories.
For truly tiny rooms, this is a great idea that will gain you valuable inches.
This TV looks like a perfect fit, thanks to the wall panel pieces that are similar in their dimensions. Clever!
Even when the TV is off, you'll still have something lovely to gaze at.
To blend your TV into your décor a little more, choose a dark wall to mount it on.
Having film memorabilia near your TV will make it feel more like a home cinema.
Don't want a TV being the main focus in a room? Make it impossible to see until you sit down!
You know what they say about all work and no play… this will really solve the problem.
Two trends in one!
If you have a window in your small space, don't place your TV directly opposite it.
You certainly can't ignore this screen!
For more small living room advice and tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 23 new ideas to better organise your small living room.
When sorting your living room, it's important to arrange the space so it's practical, but also so it's pleasing to the eye. You'll need to center the TV so that everyone will have a nice view of what's going on. It's best to arrange your room so that the TV is the centerpiece then, even if we're dealing with small spaces.
Consider TV sizes — don't buy a TV that's too large for the space you live in — and buy only what you need. While a larger TV can be tempting, it may be impractical for a small room or apartment.
Ensure that the TV is put at an optimal level for comfortable viewing — ask your partner or family member to help you get it just right. You'll also want to leave room for speakers if you have any. Mounting a TV on the living room wall is the most unintrusive way of decorating a room, but if you don't want to deal with a wall mount, then consider placing the TV on a nice stand or in a shelving unit that can double as a bookcase.
If you still need help with organising a small living room, we've compiled several more layout ideas for you to wade through.