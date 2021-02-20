Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Where's the best place to put a TV in my small room?

press profile homify press profile homify
Casa Boa Vista , Triplex Arquitetura Triplex Arquitetura Country style media room
Loading admin actions …

How and where you mount your television has a big impact, especially in a small room, so we have come up with 30 great ways to make your media station sparkle. Sometimes, it's about how you decorate the space around your TV and then again, how you actually decide to mount it will play a hugely important role too.

However, don't panic if you really don't know where to start, as we're here to help! Interior designers were quick to pick up on the wall-mounted television trend and this works well for small rooms, but we found some examples that went the extra mile in terms of décor. 

A small room isn't a big problem, as we're about to show you! So, where should you put your TV?

1. Under high wall shelves

Apartamento Vila Olímpia, Helô Marques Associados Helô Marques Associados Modern media room
Helô Marques Associados

Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados

In a small living room, storage counts, so get your TV on the wall, with a high shelf running above it for storing DVDs.

2. In a wall unit

Apartamento da Maria Rita, INÁ Arquitetura INÁ Arquitetura Minimalist media room
INÁ Arquitetura

INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura

Simple, sweet and totally functional.

3. At eye level

homify Classic style media room
homify

homify
homify
homify

We mean from your sofa, not high up so you have to strain your neck!

4. On a specially-made fake wall

Projeto Home Theater, Alkaa Arquitetos Associados Alkaa Arquitetos Associados Modern living room
Alkaa Arquitetos Associados

Alkaa Arquitetos Associados
Alkaa Arquitetos Associados
Alkaa Arquitetos Associados

You can add lighting and shelves to these amazing displays.

5. On a wooden feature wall

Home Theater Projeto Executado em 2012, D`Vita - Marcenaria D`Vita - Marcenaria Living roomTV stands & cabinets
D`Vita—Marcenaria

D`Vita - Marcenaria
D`Vita—Marcenaria
D`Vita - Marcenaria

What a way to add some dark contrast to this bright living room.

6. Surrounded by colour

Casa Boa Vista , Triplex Arquitetura Triplex Arquitetura Country style media room
Triplex Arquitetura

Triplex Arquitetura
Triplex Arquitetura
Triplex Arquitetura

You can't deny that this TV looks like art and look at all the storage either side of it!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Camouflaged on a gallery wall

Manoel Guedes, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Industrial style media room
PM Arquitetura

PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

Blink and you'll miss this TV.

8. Flush-mounted on wood effect paper

homify Modern media room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The flat profile here looks great and really works with the wall style.

9. On a TV stand.

House Interiors, Innovate Interiors & Fabricators Innovate Interiors & Fabricators Asian style media room
Innovate Interiors &amp; Fabricators

Innovate Interiors & Fabricators
Innovate Interiors &amp; Fabricators
Innovate Interiors & Fabricators

They were created for a reason and are now super sleek and stylish. 

10. Mounted on concrete

Aimbere, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Industrial style media room
PM Arquitetura

PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

Industrial and modern, a concrete wall doesn't have to be all the entertainment, if you mount your TV on it!

11. Opposite similarly-sized wall art

CASA COR GOIÁS 2015, Larissa Maffra Larissa Maffra Industrial style media room
Larissa Maffra

Larissa Maffra
Larissa Maffra
Larissa Maffra

The cohesion here is magnificent, as the wall art looks the exact same size as the TV screen!

12. Inbetween shelves

Apartamento AL, Haruf Arquitetura + Design Haruf Arquitetura + Design Modern media room
Haruf Arquitetura + Design

Haruf Arquitetura + Design
Haruf Arquitetura + Design
Haruf Arquitetura + Design

Shelves above and storage below, this TV is perfectly encapsulated!

13. To the side

Apartamento Le Parc I, Dauster Arquitetura Dauster Arquitetura Classic style media room
Dauster Arquitetura

Dauster Arquitetura
Dauster Arquitetura
Dauster Arquitetura

You don't always have to have your TV in the middle of a wall. In fact, they look great off to the side.

14. Next to funky storage

homify Minimalist media room MDF Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

Your eye is always drawn to the TV, so place something amazing next to it to ensure everyone notices it! 

15. On the wall furthest from the sofa

Hazel Penthouse, Kamat & Rozario Architecture Kamat & Rozario Architecture Minimalist media room
Kamat &amp; Rozario Architecture

Kamat & Rozario Architecture
Kamat &amp; Rozario Architecture
Kamat & Rozario Architecture

You don't want neck strain, so have your TV as far from the sofa as you can. In a small room, it won't ever be too far!

16. On an upcycled storage unit

Casa Tatuí, Flavio Vila Nova Arquitetura Flavio Vila Nova Arquitetura Modern media room
Flavio Vila Nova Arquitetura

Flavio Vila Nova Arquitetura
Flavio Vila Nova Arquitetura
Flavio Vila Nova Arquitetura

Anything upcycled and fun will be perfect as a TV stand. What about filing cabinets, turned on their sides?

17. Under a spotlight

Apartamento | Cobertura, Piacesi Arquitetos Piacesi Arquitetos Modern media room
Piacesi Arquitetos

Piacesi Arquitetos
Piacesi Arquitetos
Piacesi Arquitetos

If you're watching your favourite programme, you don't want to be squinting to see Poldark with his shirt off, so install a light above the TV.

18. Above a desk

Apartamento VA, Bastos & Duarte Bastos & Duarte Classic style media room
Bastos &amp; Duarte

Bastos & Duarte
Bastos &amp; Duarte
Bastos & Duarte

Perfect for teens that need their room to be multifunctional.

19. Behind beautiful ceramics

CASA PV59, RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern media room
RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

If you are a little loathed to have a TV ruining a room, simple overshadow it with lovely accessories.

20. Inset in the wall

Apartamento IC, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern media room
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

For truly tiny rooms, this is a great idea that will gain you valuable inches.

21. In place of a wall panel

GRAN PARC VILA NOVA, GUSTAVO GARCIA ARQUITETURA E DESIGN GUSTAVO GARCIA ARQUITETURA E DESIGN Classic style media room
GUSTAVO GARCIA ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

GUSTAVO GARCIA ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
GUSTAVO GARCIA ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
GUSTAVO GARCIA ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

This TV looks like a perfect fit, thanks to the wall panel pieces that are similar in their dimensions. Clever!

22. On a bright feature wall

Apartamento Ribeirão Preto, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern media room
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Even when the TV is off, you'll still have something lovely to gaze at.

23. On a dark wall

Apartamento AF, Passo3 Arquitetura Passo3 Arquitetura Eclectic style media room
Passo3 Arquitetura

Passo3 Arquitetura
Passo3 Arquitetura
Passo3 Arquitetura

To blend your TV into your décor a little more, choose a dark wall to mount it on. 

24. Under some appropriate collections

Perdizes I, Casa 2 Arquitetos Casa 2 Arquitetos Modern media room
Casa 2 Arquitetos

Casa 2 Arquitetos
Casa 2 Arquitetos
Casa 2 Arquitetos

Having film memorabilia near your TV will make it feel more like a home cinema.

25. Out of sight

Apartamento em São Conrado com frescor e móveis de família, Angela Medrado Arquitetura + Design Angela Medrado Arquitetura + Design Eclectic style media room
Angela Medrado Arquitetura + Design

Angela Medrado Arquitetura + Design
Angela Medrado Arquitetura + Design
Angela Medrado Arquitetura + Design

Don't want a TV being the main focus in a room? Make it impossible to see until you sit down!

26. At a work station

Cobertura Duplex Edificio Mandarim - Condomínio Peninsula, Cadore Arquitetura Cadore Arquitetura Modern media room
Cadore Arquitetura

Cadore Arquitetura
Cadore Arquitetura
Cadore Arquitetura

You know what they say about all work and no play… this will really solve the problem.

27. On a geometric wall

Apartamento de 40 metros quadrados., Lo. interiores Lo. interiores Eclectic style media room
Lo. interiores

Lo. interiores
Lo. interiores
Lo. interiores

Two trends in one!

28. Out of the glare zone

Ipiranga | Decorados, SESSO & DALANEZI SESSO & DALANEZI Modern media room
SESSO &amp; DALANEZI

SESSO & DALANEZI
SESSO &amp; DALANEZI
SESSO & DALANEZI

If you have a window in your small space, don't place your TV directly opposite it.

29. On bare brick

homify Modern media room
homify

homify
homify
homify

A lovely juxtaposition between old and new, rustic and modern.

30. Against a graphic print

Casa Alto da Boa Vista, Cores Lovers Cores Lovers Eclectic style media room Multicolored
Cores Lovers

Cores Lovers
Cores Lovers
Cores Lovers

You certainly can't ignore this screen!

For more small living room advice and tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 23 new ideas to better organise your small living room.

More tips on living room TV walls…

APARTAMENTO V|L, Camila Ribeiro | Arquitetura & Interiores Camila Ribeiro | Arquitetura & Interiores Modern living room
Camila Ribeiro | Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Camila Ribeiro | Arquitetura & Interiores
Camila Ribeiro | Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Camila Ribeiro | Arquitetura & Interiores

When sorting your living room, it's important to arrange the space so it's practical, but also so it's pleasing to the eye. You'll need to center the TV so that everyone will have a nice view of what's going on. It's best to arrange your room so that the TV is the centerpiece then, even if we're dealing with small spaces.


Consider TV sizes — don't buy a TV that's too large for the space you live in — and buy only what you need. While a larger TV can be tempting, it may be impractical for a small room or apartment.


Ensure that the TV is put at an optimal level for comfortable viewing — ask your partner or family member to help you get it just right. You'll also want to leave room for speakers if you have any. Mounting a TV on the living room wall is the most unintrusive way of decorating a room, but if you don't want to deal with a wall mount, then consider placing the TV on a nice stand or in a shelving unit that can double as a bookcase.


If you still need help with organising a small living room, we've compiled several more layout ideas for you to wade through.

​Here’s how to extend and remodel your terraced home
Which of these ideas looked great to you?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks