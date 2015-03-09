Modern garden fountains

As infamous fashion designer Tom Ford once quoted, “an outfit is made with accessories”, and we think a garden is much the same. A great garden is made up of so much more than a manicured lawn and a flower bed. The idea of a dream garden will vary for each individual, but we're sure it will contain at least an outdoor dining setting, a barbecue, some mood lighting, maybe a veggie patch, or even a water feature. While flowers and the lawn are fundamental to a nice garden, sometimes they can be made with the simple addition of something a little special. A modern garden calls for a modern water feature, as they now can come in an endless array of styles and variations, each to suit every style of garden and taste, helping keep your garden stay on trend, all the while with personal flare.