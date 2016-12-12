Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 things people with taste WILL notice in your home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Lifestyle, Dwell Dwell Living room
Loading admin actions …

We all want to impress visitors the minute they walk into our homes. But sometimes it takes more than smiling and offering them a beverage. Your house also has a role to play when it comes to projecting a certain image – and, of course, you are being held responsible for the success level of that image.

Thus, if a wall is cracking or a dust bunny is lying in the corner, your house won’t be blamed – you will. And although a quick dusting here and the fluffing of a pillow there can fool most people, there are some that aren’t as easily tricked by a rushed job, whether cleaning or designing.

Thus, if you really want to impress those with an eye for detail, ask yourself the following…

1. Who actually lives in the home?

Wolfgangstraße, Schmidt Holzinger Innenarchitekten Schmidt Holzinger Innenarchitekten Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Schmidt Holzinger Innenarchitekten

Schmidt Holzinger Innenarchitekten
Schmidt Holzinger Innenarchitekten
Schmidt Holzinger Innenarchitekten

Interior design is quite a personal thing, as it needs to suit the style and taste of the homeowners. 

Your choice of furniture, wall colours, and living-room layout can say a lot about the size of your family, whether you entertain, and what’s on your wish list.

2. Is the sofa against the wall?

Lifestyle, Dwell Dwell Living room
Dwell

Lifestyle

Dwell
Dwell
Dwell

You should know that by inviting a professional designer into your home, your entire space will be reconfigured inside their heads pretty quickly. And few things drive designers crazier than a sofa pushed tightly against a wall in a large room.

Just because some people have good taste doesn’t mean they know how to arrange furniture pieces.

3. Are there flowers?

AMOREIRAS HOUSE, Catarina Batista Studio Catarina Batista Studio Mediterranean style living room
Catarina Batista Studio

Catarina Batista Studio
Catarina Batista Studio
Catarina Batista Studio

Little touches can say a lot, and they so often signal attitude and glamour. Thus, don’t underestimate the style power of flowers or foliage by the door, an organised entry, and a well-stocked bar table.

4. How many cushions are on the couch?

Villa South of France Interior Living Space Charlotte Candillier Interiors Modern living room
Charlotte Candillier Interiors

Villa South of France Interior Living Space

Charlotte Candillier Interiors
Charlotte Candillier Interiors
Charlotte Candillier Interiors

Two little scatter cushions will just look sad and lost on a great big sofa. More is always better – and an elegant throw can go a long way as well.

5. How are the shelves arranged?

Catalogo Insieme, Kreative Point s.n.c Kreative Point s.n.c Living roomStorage
Kreative Point s.n.c

Kreative Point s.n.c
Kreative Point s.n.c
Kreative Point s.n.c

How you organise your books says a lot. Books stacked in piles generally show that they’re not being read and are mere decorative props. 

Let your books breathe, make them accessible: don’t make every shelf bulge—consider breaking them up with collections that relate to the volumes.

6. Is there woodwork on the walls?

homify Classic style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Trims, mouldings, architraves and other timber details add so much style power to walls. Invest in trims and mouldings with perfect proportions that will unify a room and have a big impact on the aesthetics of a space. 

Like wine, cheap mouldings mean cheap taste!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Is the room perfectly laid out?

Upstairs Living Area Moda Interiors Modern living room Wood White living room,wallpaper,custom wall art
Moda Interiors

Upstairs Living Area

Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors

People who know their stuff about layout and home design usually pinpoint what’s wrong with a space in a matter of seconds. This includes whether there’s construction work that needs to be done, architectural errors like a poorly aligned doorway, and oddly placed overhead lighting.

8. What does it smell like?

24 Hour Refill Candles (Case 60) homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration White refill candles,kitchen chairs
homify

24 Hour Refill Candles (Case 60)

homify
homify
homify

We love scented candles, but few things are as off-putting as entering a home and being hit by an overwhelmingly pungent fragrance. Beware of too many candles, a powerful diffuser or incense—visitors will wonder what you are trying to hide!

9. Do the curtains touch the floor?

Georgian Country House, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style living room
Etons of Bath

Georgian Country House

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

Window treatment may be something in the background to you, but to a well clued-up person they will speak volumes. Especially gaps. 

Hang curtains from the ceiling architraves to the floor to give a room height. And please avoid drapes that don’t touch the floor. Opt for full shapes and elegant lines.

10. How is the bathroom stocked?

Hidden Storage Workshop Interiors Classic style bathroom
Workshop Interiors

Hidden Storage

Workshop Interiors
Workshop Interiors
Workshop Interiors

Don’t think your job is done just because you included extra toilet paper. Pretty soaps and stacks of fresh, fluffy towels are both elegant and important touches to a powder room.

11. Is the décor matchy-matchy?

Apartamento A3_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Eclectic style dining room
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Mix it up by playing with different colours and materials. If every single element matches, your home will look like a motel suite.

12. Is the lighting soft?

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern kitchen
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

If you’re squinting your eyes while indoors, then you need to rethink those lights. Soft lighting is magic. And dimmer switches can make a huge difference to the ambience of a room. 

Need some more help? Then try some of our: The 42 best decorating tips of all time.

17 modern ideas that will make your walls look beautiful
What else do you look out for?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks