12 things people with taste WILL notice in your home

We all want to impress visitors the minute they walk into our homes. But sometimes it takes more than smiling and offering them a beverage. Your house also has a role to play when it comes to projecting a certain image – and, of course, you are being held responsible for the success level of that image.

Thus, if a wall is cracking or a dust bunny is lying in the corner, your house won’t be blamed – you will. And although a quick dusting here and the fluffing of a pillow there can fool most people, there are some that aren’t as easily tricked by a rushed job, whether cleaning or designing.

Thus, if you really want to impress those with an eye for detail, ask yourself the following…