Go green this spring: create an eco-friendly home

Let’s face it, whether or not you believe in climate change science, there exists an important social responsibility to look after our planet and ensure it is functional and beautiful for our children, as well as future generations. Now, we’re not necessarily talking about rebuilding your house out of mud and recycled tyres, or re-engineering it into a fully sustainable earth-ship—merely making a few simple changes that can increase your household’s environmental friendliness, and reduce your energy bills in the process.

Take a look at the following helpful and handy hints, start thinking ‘green’ and improve your home’s sustainability and eco-friendliness today.