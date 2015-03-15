Easter decorating

As the snow is melting, the trees are slowly beginning to sprout buds, and the first warm spring breeze brings with it an exciting new festive holiday… Easter! Embrace this new season and freshen up your domestic space with bright floral blooms, patterned motifs, pastel hues and natural textures. Whether you and your family celebrate the religious holiday or not, Easter is a time of rebirth and springtime renewal—seize the radiant beauty of nature and infuse your home with organic elements, fresh fruits, floral bouquets and bright spring colours.
Want some inspiration? Take a gander over the following handy hints, and impart a little Easter celebration into your abode.
The snow is melting, and fresh flowers are starting to fill our dwellings—why not incorporate some gorgeous blooms into your abode for a sense of springtime festivity? This décor takes the best pastel hues of the Easter season, and incorporates a feeling of freshness, newness and rebirth. Emulate this Easter décor and style into your home with French provincial furniture, pastel-hued blooms and rustic yet chic ornamentation.
Whether you celebrate Easter or not, nothing is more fun and exciting than a springtime Easter egg hunt. Get into the spirit by creating some faux birds nests for your decorated eggs (or chocolate treats) and get everyone outdoors for a day of excitement and joyous festivity. For an extra tricky quest, hide your eggs in the low branches of trees and watch the fun begin!
Now Easter needn’t be solely about eggs—infuse a little Easter bunny décor into your house or apartment, with ceramic decoration that subtly infuses a sense of Easter excitement, without the need for messy egg decorating, or diet-busting chocolate ornamentation. Furthermore, follow in the footsteps of this example, and include some lively spring-themed botanic cushions for a burst of balmy brightness.
Children love Easter, the festivities, warmer weather, cute fluffy bunnies, and of course, the plentiful chocolate! However, if you are worried about your little one consuming too much sugar this Easter, you can make sure this holiday is enjoyable in many other ways. Take this sweet egg cup—the rabbit shape is exciting and cute, while the egg is decorated with little polka dots, infusing a sense of fun and frivolity into breakfast time.
One of the nicest elements of the Easter holiday is the warmer, balmy weather that spring brings. Make the most of the extra few bank holidays and host a little get together with your friends or family, and soak up the sunshine. To ensure your shindig is Easter-esque, hang some bunting across a tree and add plenty of soft throw rugs and cushions for a soft and relaxing event.
During the winter months, our natural reaction to the cold is to huddle indoors, feast on large luxurious meals, and rest and rejuvenate in front of whatever heat source we can find. Due to this, we tend not to worry too much about our tableware, linens and leftover décor from the Christmas rush—take some time to consider incorporating some new seasonally appropriate home accessories that will take you from the depths of winter and into the cheerfulness of spring.
Easter is most certainly a time when the sun starts to shine a little brighter, the days are a little longer, and the gloom of winter seems to fade into the recesses of our memories—make the most of your outdoor area and garden by incorporating some temporary Easter décor such as this straw rabbit. Your garden will be exciting for children and adults alike, while evoking a sense of springtime frivolity.
This Easter, consider implementing a permanent chicken home onto your property. Possibly not for the city-living apartment dweller, this chicken coop is a fabulous addition to a larger garden, and a family that desires sustainable, free-range eggs all year round. Before purchasing several chickens and a coop, consider the size of your garden, as well as your ability to feed, maintain and care for these pets. If you can spare the space, you will have a wonderful new set of pets as well as a sustainable home-sized egg farm, ready for Easter decorating.