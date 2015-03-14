Guide to storing your winter clothes

Finally the sun is shining, the days are longer, and we are all starting to thaw out from the colder, brisk winter months. With the coming spring, the inevitable ‘spring-clean’ and the tedious yet necessary task of packing away our winter clothes, and storing them until next needed. Now, normally the common routine for cleaning out one’s winter apparel is to throw everything resembling cold-weather gear into the nearest bag (shopping bag, plastic bag, or container etc.), shut the lid, tie it shut, and forget all about it until we need it again. There is however a better, smarter and more efficient way to store and pack our goods, prevent pests and guarantee we have everything ready once the winter draws near once again.

One of the most important things to consider is moths, those pesky critters that chew through fabric as though it is going out of fashion—during winter they are invisible, microscopic larvae hiding within dark crevices, deep within the fibres and yarn of your textiles, waiting for the warmer months to pop out and begin their seasonal feast. Time to banish these tiny beasts and ensure your clothing is well-protected and intact for the next chilly winter season.