How to brighten up your outdoor space

Most of us dream of a luxuriously large garden space, a plot of land to call our own, raise our family and spend cherished moments and memories, in a natural and stylishly decorated patch of greenery. These days however, with the rising cost of houses and land, many of us live in smaller apartments, deprived of our patch of grass on which to sit, relax, and breathe in the fresh air. If you are missing a little foliage in your life, it’s time to get gardening and install some planters. But where to start? Terracotta, timber, ceramic, plastic, or perhaps raised and integrated garden beds? All these questions and more can affect the final look of your small garden, and influence the end result.
For a little inspiration, and a peek at some clever design ideas, take a gander over the stylish examples below, and begin brightening your outdoor space with some practical and polished garden planters.
Is there a material more versatile and timeless than terracotta? This wonderfully adaptable and practical planter style will give your home an earthy sense of rustic living. Even better than their charming style, these planters will coordinate with almost any décor or outdoor design, and can be found in multiple shapes, tones and sizes—leaving you to choose how many, and which style you need for your space.
If you are looking to perform a complete makeover to your outdoor space, then consider integrating some planters into your garden. Integrated planters will infuse a sense of contemporary style, as well as provide a solid and sturdy area to grow plants, herbs and any other greenery you see fit. Follow the lead of this example and choose a tiled space where you can continue the colour scheme into the integrated wall of the planter, and for added effect, highlight the garden with a contrasting lip or edge to your planting space. Furthermore, incorporating a water feature increases the tranquillity of the space, and evokes a sense of Zen calmness into the terrace.
Often a balcony can be a dreary and poorly decorated space, perhaps it is a storage area for boxes and household miscellany, or maybe it just isn’t frequented often enough to warrant a stylish and renovated space. But as the warmer months begin, it’s time to start thinking about revamping that space and injecting a little colour and pizzazz into your outdoor terrace or balcony. Check out these stylish planters—they are located around the edge of the glass railing providing style and privacy. Moreover, this relatively modern balcony is transformed into a cosier and softer space with the use of a timber planter. The timber contrasts the hard tiles and contemporary glass, providing a sense of comfort and homeliness.
This utterly gorgeous use of space creates an enviable terrace—the wonderful open fire pit provides a central focal point for the space, and a huddling area for those unexpectedly brisk spring nights. The timber wall panelling, stone fire pit, slate tiles and warm furniture are all perfectly contrasted with the clever use of garden planters, which introduce a little greenery and foliage into the space. This line of vegetation creates a shrewd and cool element against the timber, and evokes a sense of tranquillity and peacefulness, whilst remaining sophisticated and smart.
The low maintenance garden, something that is becoming more popular as our lives become busier. This split-level design incorporates built-in, or integrated planters that are sleek, modern, and easy to look after. The plants that have been chosen are low-maintenance, and the result is a stylish and contemporary garden that not only looks fabulous, but is easy to care for, and will endure harsh weather conditions. In many planters, the mulch used is bark or even straw, this planter works differently—Zen-like in appearance, the white pebbled gravel imparts a modern effect, and evokes an ambience of calmness, and crisp spotlessness.