How to brighten up your outdoor space

Most of us dream of a luxuriously large garden space, a plot of land to call our own, raise our family and spend cherished moments and memories, in a natural and stylishly decorated patch of greenery. These days however, with the rising cost of houses and land, many of us live in smaller apartments, deprived of our patch of grass on which to sit, relax, and breathe in the fresh air. If you are missing a little foliage in your life, it’s time to get gardening and install some planters. But where to start? Terracotta, timber, ceramic, plastic, or perhaps raised and integrated garden beds? All these questions and more can affect the final look of your small garden, and influence the end result.

For a little inspiration, and a peek at some clever design ideas, take a gander over the stylish examples below, and begin brightening your outdoor space with some practical and polished garden planters.