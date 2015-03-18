Beautiful barn conversions

With the frenzied and frenetic pace of city living, it is no wonder more and more people are choosing to relocate to the countryside. The country life brings fresher air, less pollution, a decreased pace of life, and sense of community that the hectic and rushed city life is often missing. With more individuals, couples, and families making the move to more rural pastures, barn conversions are becoming a popular and efficient manner of restoring a traditional building, and the added ability to get creative with one’s space. Perhaps one of the greatest and most attractive elements of a barn conversion is the ability to juxtapose heritage and history with contemporary conveniences and finishes, often into a very large or colossal-sized home.

But where to start when dealing with an old, run-down, potentially dilapidated structure? Employing a specialist is a good start, an architect who has experience working with conversions, or perhaps a designer with a history of converting heritage properties. If you are considering a barn conversion, get a little added inspiration from the examples below, or start planning your countryside relocation today!