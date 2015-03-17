Eco-friendly living roofs

Thanks to J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit, and of course the subsequent Peter Jackson three-part epic cinematic saga, most of us now associate green roofs with Middle Earth-esque houses, built for Shire dwelling dwarf-like folk. However, green roofs, or living roofs, can be stylish additions not only to country style properties, but modern and contemporary abodes looking to reduce their carbon-footprint with a sustainable and eco-friendly roof design. Living roofs (or historically ‘sod roofs’) have been used for centuries in Scandinavia—they enjoyed popularity throughout the region and have since become a widespread modern roofing material. Along with apparent benefits of increasing the amount of natural vegetation to an area, living roofs come with many environmental benefits—they reduce cooling and heating costs through insulation, reduce stormwater run-off, filter atmospheric pollutants, as well as water-borne contaminants such as heavy metals.

For more inspiration check out the following wonderful examples of these eco-friendly roofs in action and start planning your domestic green roof renovation.