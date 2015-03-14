Stylishly renovated attic spaces

When we think of attics, two contradictory feelings often pop into our minds—the mysteriously exciting and undeniably enchanting ‘third-floor’ spare bedroom of Kevin Macalister, and the petrifyingly pants-wetting house of horrors in Amityville. Either way, the attic is an appealing, often disused corner of our home, mostly filled with boxes of old school work, half-finished art projects and moth-filled holiday clothing. This needn’t be the case. Converted attics or lofts can provide a home much needed extra floor space for all manner of uses—be it a spare bedroom, work space, library, gym or even an extra bathroom, there are numerous options for this neglected and unoccupied domestic space. As one of the most popular home improvements in the UK, numerous specialist architects, designers and professional builders are able to undertake an attic renovation easily and relatively simply.

Take a glance over the following wonderfully renovated attic spaces, and begin rethinking your unused ceiling space and top floor today.