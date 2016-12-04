homify Top 5: Why in heavens didn't I think of that?!

What time is it? Oh, it's already time for our homify Top 5, which is our one-stop-shop for all the best ideas, most inspiring solutions and creative designs we've featured in our magazine over the last seven days.

Saying we've seen some incredible ingenuity would be an understatement and it would be a crying shame if any of them passed you by. So, let's take a second look at the five articles that soared highest this week.

Get stuck into this delectable feast of inspiration and leave a comment at the bottom to tell us which article was your favourite!