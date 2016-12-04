homify Top 5: Why in heavens didn't I think of that?!

What time is it? Oh, it's already time for our homify Top 5, which is our one-stop-shop for all the best ideas, most inspiring solutions and creative designs we've featured in our magazine over the last seven days.
Saying we've seen some incredible ingenuity would be an understatement and it would be a crying shame if any of them passed you by. So, let's take a second look at the five articles that soared highest this week.
Get stuck into this delectable feast of inspiration and leave a comment at the bottom to tell us which article was your favourite!
As the entryway of your house is the first interior space that guests see, it is rather crucial to pay special attention to it. Even though most of your home improvement budget might go to new living room sofas or garden features, we still recommend that you use some creativity (and money) in ensuring that your entryway becomes a noticeable space.
But even though that entryway might be small (usually), we still have some decadent choices when it comes to styling it up – not only to greet your guests in a sophisticated manner, but also to ensure an aesthetically pleasing space for yourself. Besides, why would you feel the need to neglect any of your interior layouts?
Thus, let’s take a look at 12 examples of how your entryway can become much more fabulous and striking.
How do you fancy a lovely big dose of home design inspiration to start your day? You do? Well, then you're in luck as we've pulled together 30 brilliant snapshots of modern living rooms that we know you'll love and want to copy.
All were curated by talented interior designers so you can feel safe in the knowledge that any aspect you want to emulate has the professional seal of approval.
Long gone are the days when a prefabricated home was less than desirable, as the styles they're now available in are utterly amazing! Add to that how convenient they are in comparison to standard construction methods and you've got a real architectural winner that housing design teams are increasingly experimenting with.
We are huge fans of the modern prefabricated home movement so, if you're giving serious thought to commissioning one of these innovative houses yourself, read this article as we're going to walk you through all the considerations you should take into account first.
Your kitchen is a space that can always benefit from a freshen up or even some simple upgrades that keep it looking modern and expensive. So how would you like a handful of amazing DIY tips that will leave your kitchen looking a million dollars?
Never mind what that translates to with the current currency rates, you know we're talking about cheap hacks that look outrageously expensive! Friends and family will be convinced you hired a kitchen planner to come in and update your space, but only we will know the truth.
And we can keep a secret… if you can?
Living in a city or town with limited space can be a challenge, and much more so when your residence is also a bit on the small side. As the majority of floor plans seem to be shrinking these days, it's up to clever planning and creative designing to come up with new ways in which you can still enjoy a beautiful and functional home.
But no need to ask Google for help, as we are way ahead of you! We’ve searched high and low and have come up with seven crucial mistakes that most of us are guilty of when it comes to living in cramped and cluttered spaces. Check out which ones you are guilt of and, more importantly, how to avoid them from now on…