Before & after: Renovation of a small flat

Atelier da Calçada are a team of architects who develop a wide range of architectural and interior projects. No matter what size the project is, innovation and functionality are always at the heart of the design, and the space is always utilised to its full capacity. The apartment we're going to be looking at today dates back to the 1950s, and until the recent renovation, the interiors hadn't been touched—that's 60's years of wear and tear without any intervention! You can imagine the deplorable state of the property after this extensive amount of time.

Clearly, a significant amount of work was required to adapt it to the needs of the current owner, and bring it up to modern standards. As part of the overhaul of this dated and run-down home, the original wooden floors were recovered and restored; the interior layout was redesigned, the woodwork was repaired and modern finishes were introduced. Let's take a look at the transformation: