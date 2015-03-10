London's best roof terraces

While most of us cannot afford the luxury of owning a roof terrace, while the sun is out in London, it is hard not to look up and dream about spending an afternoon basking on one of the capital's many luxurious roof terraces. With a number of commercial rooftops such as the W Hotel, the Sushisamba terrace, and the Queen of Hoxton rooftop proving to be just a few of the city's many popular rooftop spaces, and with plenty of private roof terraces hidden above the hustle and bustle of the streets below, jumping at any opportunity to see the city from above is something all Londoners should do. From atop, you are given a real sense of the true expanse of London, and there is no doubt there is something special about eating and drinking on a rooftop. Let us show you some of the city's best private roof terraces, and see where some lucky Londoners spend their spare time.
Moving out of the hustle and bustle of Central London into Kew, this riverside terrace in Greater London was designed as an extension of the interior, merging inside with outside, with a view of the Thames below and the surrounding greenery of the area.
Hopefully we have inspired all of you, Londoners and visitors alike, to look up this summer and find a rooftop terrace that allows you to enjoy London from a completely different perspective.
Trafalgar One is a development completed in 2012, and is part of the old Canadian Pacific building on The Mall, which runs up from Buckingham Palace, east towards Charing Cross. With views of Trafalgar Square, The Mall and Admiralty Arch (the historical building we see here), we can't imagine the price tag put on an apartment such as this.
One major pitfall for many of us living in a dense urban environment such as London is the inability to own something as simple as a garden. Urban Roof Gardens are a London-based studio who have come together to provide a solution for those with a private roof terrace who wish to try their hand at gardening, and enjoy some greenery on their terrace. This garden terrace in Victoria draws inspiration from Provence and Santorini, with terracotta planters housing fruit and veg, and a Mediterranean outdoor dining setting complete with gravel underfoot, all with a stunning view of central London and its famous landmarks.
This roof terrace is part of a project which converted an 8 storey commercial property into 6 luxurious flats, right in the heart of central London. The new roof terrace extension means the owners can now enjoy the incredible views from outdoors, including an uninterrupted view of BT Tower, just a few blocks away.
Knightsbridge needs no introduction, with the SW1 postcode regularly topping lists of the UK's most expensive suburbs to live. This terrace, part of a luxury penthouse extension which utilised the previously ignored flat roofs, turning them into a new master suite and a two-level roof garden, has been designed as an 'outdoor living room'.
This unique project in Fulham is a roof terrace that allows the owners to enjoy their home in a completely different way to their neighbours. The West London terrace includes a hydroponic irrigation system allowing Olive and Cypressino trees to grow. There is also an outdoor cooking area, and a grassy area, topped off with panoramic views back towards the city. To see the full project by Organic Roofs, click here.
Temza were part of this warehouse conversion home, which features a lovely roof terrace with incredible views over London from its central location. Click here to see the rest of this eclectic conversion home, with a mix of styles and materials.
Bayswater is a pocket of inner-west London that has had its ups and downs throughout history, and was not held in as high regard as its neighbouring postcodes until recent decades. Today it is a beautiful suburb in an idyllic location, full of homes with terraces as cosy as this.