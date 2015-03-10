London's best roof terraces

While most of us cannot afford the luxury of owning a roof terrace, while the sun is out in London, it is hard not to look up and dream about spending an afternoon basking on one of the capital's many luxurious roof terraces. With a number of commercial rooftops such as the W Hotel, the Sushisamba terrace, and the Queen of Hoxton rooftop proving to be just a few of the city's many popular rooftop spaces, and with plenty of private roof terraces hidden above the hustle and bustle of the streets below, jumping at any opportunity to see the city from above is something all Londoners should do. From atop, you are given a real sense of the true expanse of London, and there is no doubt there is something special about eating and drinking on a rooftop. Let us show you some of the city's best private roof terraces, and see where some lucky Londoners spend their spare time.