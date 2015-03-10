Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Different ways to glam-up your house space

James Rippon James Rippon
Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Classic style windows & doors
Loading admin actions …

Clapham has long been one of south London's most liveable and vibrant neighbourhoods, with its happening high street, renowned schools, easy access to central London and its huge and ever popular Common. Running perpendicular to the sparse green oasis that is Clapham Common is Narbonne Avenue, which is part of Abbeville Village; the name given to the area adjacent to the east side of the park.

Bolans Architects were the professionals given permission to add a side extension to the family home, and a loft conversion on the third floor. Taking advantage of the extra space afforded by homes typical of the area, the final result is a light-filled and inviting home, with an extra large garden—a luxury not often afforded to many London families.

Join us for a look around this gorgeous home…

Pretty unassuming

Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Classic style windows & doors
Bolans Architects

Narbonne Avenue Clapham

Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects

Out of respect of the history of the neighbourhood, and the look and feel of the existing streetscape, an inoffensive colour palette was chosen. This theme continues right through the entire house.

First living area

Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Minimalist living room
Bolans Architects

Narbonne Avenue Clapham

Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects

From the first living space that faces onto the street, a beautiful mix of soft creams and browns are enhanced by the large windows that drown the room in light.

A balanced mix of old and new elements can be seen, with an exposed fireplace, detailed cornice and a touch of Asia added with a head of Buddha and indoor bamboo planters.

Second living area

Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Modern living room
Bolans Architects

Narbonne Avenue Clapham

Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects

Panning back from the first room, we enter the second living space, which places the cool flow of light and ever-present soft tones further into the home. These two rooms can be easily divided by the new addition of bi-fold doors, or can be kept as one large, open space, as seen here in this image.

Here we notice a second fireplace and a more eclectic theme, with a splash of colour in the cushions and a few quirky decorations.

Open kitchen and dining

Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Modern kitchen
Bolans Architects

Narbonne Avenue Clapham

Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects

Turning to view the rear of the home, a sparse and bright kitchen and dining area can be seen, with the rear garden of the home in the background. Here, we are offered our first view of the side return extension. A popular and affordable extension to terrace homes similar to this, add extra floor space as well as real value to a home.

The extension uses skylights to keep the rear exposed to natural light for more hours of the day, while concertina doors create an indoor/outdoor space on the ground floor. With light streaming in from the skylights and both the front and rear of the home, the lower level of this family home no longer has any dark and ignored corners.

Lighting sets the mood

Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Modern kitchen
Bolans Architects

Narbonne Avenue Clapham

Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects

With a touch more greenery, recessed LED lighting and indirect mood lighting hidden beneath the skirting and ceiling high cabinets of the kitchen, the house will always boast a delightful feeling.

Large garden

Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Minimalist style garden
Bolans Architects

Narbonne Avenue Clapham

Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects

One thing that has always attracted families to Clapham are the large rear gardens of many homes in the neighbourhood. Here, the designers have divided the space with half grass, half paving.

Master bedroom

Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Modern style bedroom
Bolans Architects

Narbonne Avenue Clapham

Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects

Upstairs, we are offered a view of the master bedroom, which is one of four bedrooms in the home. Facing the street are three large windows where no curtains have been used, ensuring this room is as bright and airy as the others.

To tour another beautifully updated family home, don't miss: The Newly Perfected British Terrace.

London's best roof terraces
Were you a fan of this new interior?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks