Different ways to glam-up your house space

Clapham has long been one of south London's most liveable and vibrant neighbourhoods, with its happening high street, renowned schools, easy access to central London and its huge and ever popular Common. Running perpendicular to the sparse green oasis that is Clapham Common is Narbonne Avenue, which is part of Abbeville Village; the name given to the area adjacent to the east side of the park.

Bolans Architects were the professionals given permission to add a side extension to the family home, and a loft conversion on the third floor. Taking advantage of the extra space afforded by homes typical of the area, the final result is a light-filled and inviting home, with an extra large garden—a luxury not often afforded to many London families.

Join us for a look around this gorgeous home…