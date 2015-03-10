Different ways to glam-up your house space

Clapham has long been one of south London's most liveable and vibrant neighbourhoods, with its happening high street, renowned schools, easy access to central London and its huge and ever popular Common. Running perpendicular to the sparse green oasis that is Clapham Common is Narbonne Avenue, which is part of Abbeville Village; the name given to the area adjacent to the east side of the park.
Bolans Architects were the professionals given permission to add a side extension to the family home, and a loft conversion on the third floor. Taking advantage of the extra space afforded by homes typical of the area, the final result is a light-filled and inviting home, with an extra large garden—a luxury not often afforded to many London families.
Join us for a look around this gorgeous home…
Out of respect of the history of the neighbourhood, and the look and feel of the existing streetscape, an inoffensive colour palette was chosen. This theme continues right through the entire house.
From the first living space that faces onto the street, a beautiful mix of soft creams and browns are enhanced by the large windows that drown the room in light.
A balanced mix of old and new elements can be seen, with an exposed fireplace, detailed cornice and a touch of Asia added with a head of Buddha and indoor bamboo planters.
Panning back from the first room, we enter the second living space, which places the cool flow of light and ever-present soft tones further into the home. These two rooms can be easily divided by the new addition of bi-fold doors, or can be kept as one large, open space, as seen here in this image.
Here we notice a second fireplace and a more eclectic theme, with a splash of colour in the cushions and a few quirky decorations.
Turning to view the rear of the home, a sparse and bright kitchen and dining area can be seen, with the rear garden of the home in the background. Here, we are offered our first view of the side return extension. A popular and affordable extension to terrace homes similar to this, add extra floor space as well as real value to a home.
The extension uses skylights to keep the rear exposed to natural light for more hours of the day, while concertina doors create an indoor/outdoor space on the ground floor. With light streaming in from the skylights and both the front and rear of the home, the lower level of this family home no longer has any dark and ignored corners.
With a touch more greenery, recessed LED lighting and indirect mood lighting hidden beneath the skirting and ceiling high cabinets of the kitchen, the house will always boast a delightful feeling.
One thing that has always attracted families to Clapham are the large rear gardens of many homes in the neighbourhood. Here, the designers have divided the space with half grass, half paving.
Upstairs, we are offered a view of the master bedroom, which is one of four bedrooms in the home. Facing the street are three large windows where no curtains have been used, ensuring this room is as bright and airy as the others.
To tour another beautifully updated family home, don't miss: The Newly Perfected British Terrace.