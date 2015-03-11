homify 360°: Mews home in Camden, London

Tucked away behind the hustle and bustle that is Camden Town, feeling worlds away from its busy streets full of locals and tourists alike, lies this small and cosy mews house. Camden has a rich history, and is now one of London's most diverse neighbourhoods, with a mix of families, celebrities, punks, goths, students, migrants, and everyone in between. This three bedroom family house has a brick façade typical of British homes, with an eclectic and surprising interior; much like Camden itself. Aiming to make the home light-filled while still maintaining privacy from prying eyes, Jeff Kahane + Associates did a great job creating a completely personal home, topped off with two outdoors spaces to enjoy.
The pale brick colour of the mews house is typical of London homes, with the façade of this house offering a shape a little more unusual than its counterparts, with a cement awning having been added at some point years ago.
Inside, an interior that is anything but typical becomes apparent as we see a mix of colours, materials, and an interesting, yet smart way to bring natural light to the lower level of this three floor house. Through the use of a large skylight on the upper level, and strategically placed windows on the lower levels as we can see here, natural light floods in from above, as well as through the homes regular windows.
It's been mentioned a number of times before in our ideabooks, and it's evident again in this room; we love how homes are moving away from centring their living rooms around a television, and in this home they have done exactly that. By facing two couches together, the aim is to encourage conversation and interaction, in a world where we are always connected, although not often in person. A T.V is still present, so not to miss your favourite shows once in a while. Also worth noting is the sliding doors which lead us out onto the rear courtyard. These full-height glazed doors and security shutters actually push back into the walls themselves, so not to be bulky or in the way.
The lower level outdoor space is bright and open, yet still retains privacy due to the foliage that surrounds; there's even enough space for basketball. Keeping an eclectic theme, the rear exterior is painted in a bright blue; a contrasting yet complementary colour choice to the existing brickwork.
Moving onto the first floor, up the stairs and onto the bridge which creates the divide for the windows in the second image, you now understand the desire of the architect to internalise the house for maximum light without sacrificing privacy.
Here is where we find the first bedroom, which rather than opening onto the street, opens onto the internal volume of the home.
Moving onto the top floor, a mix of colours is again offered, with a cactus garden immediately catching the eye. Here we see the skylight that allows sunlight to enter for a large portion of the day.
The lucky owners of the Camden home not only have access to their ground floor courtyard, but are also afforded the luxury of spending time on their third floor terrace that opens up onto the south facing aspect of the home, ensuring the space can be used to its full potential.
