Garden design ideas

The Koi pond is the main focal feature in this beautiful landscaped garden. Lush greenery has been planted to divide the pond and and curved deck area, which not only offers an ideal spot for the family to sit out and admire the view, but also provides necessary shade for the fish.

If you've been considering adding a Koi pond to your garden, you should bare in mind that Koi Carp require large, deep ponds to thrive (at least 2.5m x 2m x 1.2m deep). A good filtration system is also a must, and the pump must be capable of circulating the total volume of pond water through the filter in around one to two hours. If you have the space, however, a Koi pond makes a truly impressive and rewarding addition to your garden. If you want to continue with the Japanese theme, you could go one step further and incorporate a secluded covered area like you can see here—this is where the owners like to practice Tai Chi to get the day started on a positive note.