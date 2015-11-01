Top 5 Projects of the Week: Most Beautiful Homes In The South to Decorating A Teenager's Bedroom

November is now upon us and the temperatures are dropping but there's no sign of that on homify! The last seven days was again packed full of hot properties for you to tour, as well as on-trend advice for your home interior.
As always, our 360° series through up a diverse range of projects, which included a seemingly architecturally impossible home in Japan to a quite stunning renovation of an old dairy in Barcelona. We also revisited our Top 10 series again, this time throwing the spotlight onto what we considered to be ten of the most special homes in the south of the UK. This feature in particular generated a huge amount of interest and feedback, as well as raising some questions about our geography skills!
Here's our recap of what was hot on homify this week…
Far and away our most read article this week was another visit to our Top 10 Most Beautiful Houses series, which this week focused on the south. The countdown covered a variety of different styles of home, with the only common line that could drawn to connect them being their uniqueness and splendour. The strict criteria that the homes had to meet were that they had to be fully functional, suitable to live in and contain features that made them stand out from the crowd. Many of you felt that they did just that, for better or worse!
Next up we have our article on how to inject some fresh design ideas into a teenager's bedroom. So great were they, we suspect they might even have caused a mysterious upturning of a teenager's mouth! We covered funky wall design (like the example, pictured), practical flooring, bed… hang on… why not click the link, above, and see the feature for yourself?
Taking third position this week was a Japanese so different we questioned for a moment if it was an optical illusion. The Brilliant Uphill House is located in a suburban area of Fukuoka and was designed by Roote. The design of the building appears as a timber box that seems to impossibly slope down the hill. If, like many of readers, you are left feeling confused as to how this home's interior works, you should check it out in more detail!
We received so much interest in this project! We see a lot of 'before and after' style projects here on homify and most of them are great, however, we can't remember audibly gasping at one before. Until this project, that is.
The first photograph shows the sorry and dilapidated state of the original dairy in Barcelona, before renovation. The second transforms you into another world of high ceilings, exposed wooden beams and fresh, white décor. We had to double check it was the same place and you can rest assured that it is. Fans of modern, contemporary design and loft-style living will be especially fond of this place.
Completing our Top 5 for this week is this Cornish Beachfront Beauty. Found overlooking the beautiful village of Sennen Cove, near Land’s End, this hugely impressive and aesthetically hard to beat home is something of a phoenix, rising from the ashes of the outdated bungalow that was previously found on the site.
The feedback we received on this project was unanimously glowing and it's not difficult to see why once you've taken a tour of the beautiful interior and witnessed the quite breaktaking views of Whitesands Bay and Cape Cornwall from the home's rear. Truly splendid work Laurence Associates.
We hope you’ve enjoyed this look back at this week’s most popular homify features. See you again, same time next week!