Modern garden sheds

What springs to mind when you think of a typical garden shed? Is it a boring aluminium structure that looks like it could topple over with the next gust of wind? How about a drab and lifeless shed made from cheap timber, lacking in any style or character? Long are those days gone, as garden sheds can now be the highlight of your garden, should you choose something similar to the superb modern sheds we have picked out just for you. Be it a place to escape the chaos of your family home, a garden office for work, your very own mancave, or simply somewhere to store things away, these designs are as diverse and varied as our lives are, and can suit all tastes and budgets.
A modern, forward-thinking building such as this is most certainly not what comes to mind when we think of a garden shed. However, this purpose-built garden house in London's St Johns Wood has been dubbed the 'Shoffice'; a portmanteau for a shed and office. The garden pavilion containing a small office and garden storage space is “a sculptural object that aims to flow organically into the garden space”. Take a look at the entire project from Platform 5 Architects here.
Equally as striking and modern, yet designed for entirely different purposes, this glass and steel structure in the leafy north London suburb of Canonbury adds an entirely modern element to an otherwise typical, classic London garden. The bespoke steel and glass garden room, constructed with the help of IQ Glass UK, uses highly reflective glass to help it blend it with its new environment.
Mirrors are used all around the home to reflect light, and to give the illusion of space in smaller rooms. However, mirrors have very rarely been used anywhere else other than the interior until recently, as we begin to see highly reflective façades used on modern buildings, and in this case, for one side of the garden shed. For the same reasons as inside, a mirrored wall gives an illusion of an otherwise small garden, helping to open up the rear of this garage conversion in Dublin. To see the full project from Taka Architects, click here.
These garden rooms from RTC are a stunning addition to any garden, and come in a multitude of sizes. Maybe for an office space, a small guest house, or for that mancave you've always dreamed of, these sheds are what modern gardens are all about. They even come in dog kennel sizes, too!
If you have the room, and are tired of the maintenance that comes with a garden and lawn, why not consider maximising the space to its full potential, and install something like this garden shed from Modular105? Just think about the possibilities of having an oasis to escape to, just a few feet away from the house.
With any modern structure comes the issues of sustainability and thought for the environment. No longer can builders and architects get away with designing structures without some sort of consideration for their environmental footprint. Although you won't change the world, sleep easy knowing you are doing your part with something like a green roof for your garden shed, such as this example from Organic Roofs. The benefits of green roofs are many; including added insulation, sound proofing, aesthetic appeal, and reducing the number of roof drains, sometimes even doing away with them completely. Not only are they a great choice for a small garden studio such as this, but they can be used on the roof of your home, too.
So just what does a modern shed or studio look like inside, you may ask? If you weren't to know any better, you would be forgiven for thinking this garden studio from Mökki is part of a home straight of out of the pages of an interior design magazine. Fortunately, a garden studio as aesthetic as this is more obtainable than you may think, with today's garden sheds and studios far from the eyesores of previous decades; these modern sheds are built to complement modern homes, and modern lifestyles.