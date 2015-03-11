Modern garden sheds

What springs to mind when you think of a typical garden shed? Is it a boring aluminium structure that looks like it could topple over with the next gust of wind? How about a drab and lifeless shed made from cheap timber, lacking in any style or character? Long are those days gone, as garden sheds can now be the highlight of your garden, should you choose something similar to the superb modern sheds we have picked out just for you. Be it a place to escape the chaos of your family home, a garden office for work, your very own mancave, or simply somewhere to store things away, these designs are as diverse and varied as our lives are, and can suit all tastes and budgets.