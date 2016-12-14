Your browser is out-of-date.

10 helpful ideas to make your gardening work easier

Dom w Bielicach, Gzowska&Ossowska Pracownie Architektury Wnętrz Gzowska&Ossowska Pracownie Architektury Wnętrz Classic style garden
There are few things more enjoyable than spending some time out in your garden, but if you don't have good systems and practical layouts, you might be overexerting yourself for no good reason. Don't forget that gardening is meant to be an enjoyable hobby and not a huge chore. 

It's unlikely that we all have gardeners numbers to hand, who are ready to come and tend to every little thing in our outdoor spaces, so it's important to make things as easy for ourselves as humanly possible and we've got 10 tips that'll do just that!

If you're ready to make gardening a whole lot more fun and less of a hardship, read on…

1. Put a path through your plant beds

Dom w Bielicach, Gzowska&Ossowska Pracownie Architektury Wnętrz Gzowska&Ossowska Pracownie Architektury Wnętrz Classic style garden
Gzowska&amp;Ossowska Pracownie Architektury Wnętrz

Gzowska&Ossowska Pracownie Architektury Wnętrz
Gzowska&amp;Ossowska Pracownie Architektury Wnętrz
Gzowska&Ossowska Pracownie Architektury Wnętrz

You'll need easy access to all your plants, especially when it comes to pruning and trimming season, so install a simple garden path alongside all your beds and you'll never strain your back again!

2. Use clever tools

Traditional and Contemporary Mix, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Minimalist style garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Traditional and Contemporary Mix

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Did you know that you can actually buy Teflon-coated gardening tools, for easier use and better longevity? Well, you can! What an innovation designed for convenience! 

3. Rockery gardens are the ultimate in low-maintenance

SOL Ausstellungsgarten Grenchen, SOL AG SOL AG Mediterranean style garden
SOL AG

SOL AG
SOL AG
SOL AG

If you want no maintenance to contend with at all, rock gardens are definitely the answer for you. Lay down some fabulous boulders and you're done!

4. Stick to a simple design

homify Minimalist style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Simple is always better when trying to maintain a garden, so stick to beautifully shaped beds with a few easy to care for plants and you'll never struggle but will still have a fantastic aesthetic.

5. Lay artificial grass

Small, low maintenance garden Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Small, low maintenance garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

Mowing can be so arduous, but all that could be behind you if you opt for artificial grass. The styles available now are so convincing and really look the part! Plus, they'll be green and luscious all year round.

6. Don't pick aggressive plants

PEQUEÑOS RINCONES, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

When choosing your garden plants, get some professional advice as to what won't grow too quickly and overrun your beds. Good ground cover is one thing but, if you're not careful, it could quickly turn into the The Day of the Triffids out there!

7. Keep delicate blooms in pots

Fleurs en pots pour balcon et terrasse, My Little Jardin My Little Jardin Classic style garden
My Little Jardin

My Little Jardin
My Little Jardin
My Little Jardin

If you love delicate flowers, don't plant them. Instead, keep them in pots so that when inclement weather hits, you can simply move them indoors and keep them healthy.

8. Use bark chippings

Canopy Lane Aralia Minimalist style garden
Aralia

Canopy Lane

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

To keep weeds under control and your beds looking super neat and tidy, bark chippings are a total godsend! Simply sprinkle everywhere and your borders will look preened to perfection.

9. Install a sprinkler system

Stainless Steel Garden Tap Station with Hose Reel, Tap and Platform, Ingarden Ltd
Ingarden Ltd

Stainless Steel Garden Tap Station with Hose Reel, Tap and Platform

Ingarden Ltd
Ingarden Ltd
Ingarden Ltd

If you don't fancy the idea of standing out in the cold, watering your lawn every other day, install a sprinkler system to do all the hard work for you.

You can set it on a timer and simply sit back and admire your perfect lawn!

10. Plant evergreens

A space to relax in Cameron Landscapes and Gardens Classic style garden
Cameron Landscapes and Gardens

A space to relax in

Cameron Landscapes and Gardens
Cameron Landscapes and Gardens
Cameron Landscapes and Gardens

For luscious greenery all year round, evergreen plants and trees are your must have garden items. Always hardy and easy to maintain, they do all the hard work for you and never leave you with a barren space!

For more easy garden ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: 30 truly low-maintenance gardens (so one less hassle).

​This modern home is full of great ideas you should copy
Are you going to try any of these ideas?

