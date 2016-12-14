Your browser is out-of-date.

Small mistakes in your home (and how to avoid 'em)

Kitchen and more, RI-NOVO
None of us are perfect, but there are small mistakes we can avoid making if only we knew what they were. And that's why we're here! 

We've identified seven mistakes that so many of us are making in our homes which, admittedly aren't huge clanging errors, do leave our spaces looking less perfectly put together than we might like. In the interests of full disclosure, we have been making some of these ourselves but now we're getting to grips with them and want you to have the opportunity to do the same.

Complete your home furnishing off to interior designer standards by taking a look at these mistakes and rectifying any you're making today.

1. Having your washing machine on show in your bathroom

It's a natural location for a washing machine, but a beautiful bathroom can look a bit of a mess if your machine is out in the open. There is a simple solution though… pop a door on the front of it!

2. Not having enough worktop space in your kitchen

Even if your kitchen is finished and you can't add any extra work space, you can free up what you do have by maintaining a clear counter. 

Stow away appliances and remove clutter and you'll suddenly have so much more space to cook on.

3. Choosing a sofa that's too big for your living room

A huge sofa that envelops you as soon as you sit down is the dream, however, you need to think proportionally, especially in a smaller space. 

You can still have something wonderfully comfortable but scale back the size so you can navigate the room easily.

4. Using colours that are too bright for a bedroom

Bright crimson might seem like a tempting choice for your bedroom walls but it's hardly a restful shade. We can only imagine the types of dreams you'd have! 

Choose fresh, neutral shades to capture the restful ambience a bedroom needs. 

5. Having too many kids' beds

You don't need to reduce the number of beds (or children!) you have but, by choosing clever furniture, you can free up more bedroom space.

Bunk and cabin beds make for fantastic space-saving solutions in a full-to-bursting family home.

6. Shrinking your space with clutter and furniture

You might have fallen into the trap of being so keen to get your house looking like a home, you simply installed a huge amount of furniture and belongings that make your property feel a lot smaller. 

Scale back and choose simple but effective pieces that offer as much storage as you need. 

Remember, less really is more!

7. Leaving your patio unfurnished

If you're fortunate enough to have a patio, don't leave it languishing out in the cold! 

Add some simple and elegant dining furniture to access its full potential and you'll effectively add an extra room to your home. A parasol will give you even more use, as rain or shine, you can still sit out there.

For more home mistakes to avoid, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 mistakes we bet you make when painting walls.

10 helpful ideas to make your gardening work easier
How many of these mistakes are you guilty of?

