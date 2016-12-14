32 affordable ways you could enlarge your small home

When it comes to adding valuable extra space to a small home, there are a number of ways you can go about it, but if the idea of commissioning architects and applying for planning permission doesn't appeal, then it's time to look at some simpler options. We think that adding a conservatory, orangery or even a covered terrace to the rear of your property is a fantastic home improvement to glean extra space, with each having unique selling points that mean at least one of these ideas will be the perfect solution for you.

Conservatories / Orangeries—Warm throughout the year and commonly constructed with an immense amount of glazing, you won't just add a whole extra room to your home, but also a great amount of natural light! Available in myriad styles and shapes, you can tailor a conservatory or orangery to perfectly fit your home and garden, while not compromising on the design you love and have used throughout your home.

Covered terraces—Offering year round enjoyment, covered terraces can be fantastic! An extra dining spot, a space for a luxury hot tub or even just an area where you can sit and watch the world go by, you can make a terrace exceptionally special with how you choose to decorate it. Great lighting, comfortable furniture and personalised touches (like a bar, for example), will really make a terrace something to write home about.

We know you're keen to stop reading and start looking at all the amazing styles we've found, which are 32 beautiful, small home additions we know you'll love and be inspired by.

Just don't forget to tell us which is your favourite!