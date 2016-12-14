Your browser is out-of-date.

32 affordable ways you could enlarge your small home

press profile homify press profile homify
trasformazione di una veranda, Fabio Carria Fabio Carria Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration Wood White
When it comes to adding valuable extra space to a small home, there are a number of ways you can go about it, but if the idea of commissioning architects and applying for planning permission doesn't appeal, then it's time to look at some simpler options. We think that adding a conservatory, orangery or even a covered terrace to the rear of your property is a fantastic home improvement to glean extra space, with each having unique selling points that mean at least one of these ideas will be the perfect solution for you.

Conservatories / Orangeries—Warm throughout the year and commonly constructed with an immense amount of glazing, you won't just add a whole extra room to your home, but also a great amount of natural light! Available in myriad styles and shapes, you can tailor a conservatory or orangery to perfectly fit your home and garden, while not compromising on the design you love and have used throughout your home.

Covered terraces—Offering year round enjoyment, covered terraces can be fantastic! An extra dining spot, a space for a luxury hot tub or even just an area where you can sit and watch the world go by, you can make a terrace exceptionally special with how you choose to decorate it. Great lighting, comfortable furniture and personalised touches (like a bar, for example), will really make a terrace something to write home about.

We know you're keen to stop reading and start looking at all the amazing styles we've found, which are 32 beautiful, small home additions we know you'll love and be inspired by. 

Just don't forget to tell us which is your favourite!

Cerramiento terraza, Lignea Construcció Sostenible Lignea Construcció Sostenible Modern houses
Lignea Construcció Sostenible

Lignea Construcció Sostenible
Lignea Construcció Sostenible
Lignea Construcció Sostenible

homify Modern conservatory
homify

homify
homify
homify

Veranda homify Minimalist conservatory
homify

Veranda

homify
homify
homify

Giardino effimero a Forte dei marmi, Fuoriforma Fuoriforma Modern conservatory
Fuoriforma

Fuoriforma
Fuoriforma
Fuoriforma

Sliding patio doors to closure On Winter Garden homify Minimalist conservatory
homify

Sliding patio doors to closure On Winter Garden

homify
homify
homify

Verande - Giardini d'inverno, quartieri luigi quartieri luigi Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
quartieri luigi

quartieri luigi
quartieri luigi
quartieri luigi

Verande - Giardini d'inverno, quartieri luigi quartieri luigi Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
quartieri luigi

quartieri luigi
quartieri luigi
quartieri luigi

Una Serra solare: Veri manufatti architettonici in un unico punto, STUDIO MORALDI STUDIO MORALDI Modern conservatory
STUDIO MORALDI

STUDIO MORALDI
STUDIO MORALDI
STUDIO MORALDI

Folding glass doors homify Modern conservatory
homify

Folding glass doors

homify
homify
homify

Una Serra solare: Veri manufatti architettonici in un unico punto, STUDIO MORALDI STUDIO MORALDI Modern conservatory
STUDIO MORALDI

STUDIO MORALDI
STUDIO MORALDI
STUDIO MORALDI

homify Classic style conservatory
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Modern bars & clubs Event venues
homify

homify
homify
homify

Veranda homify Minimalist conservatory
homify

Veranda

homify
homify
homify

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Eclectic style conservatory
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Modern conservatory Glass
homify

homify
homify
homify

Espaço Gourmet S|M, Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados Tropical style pool
Argollo &amp; Martins | Arquitetos Associados

Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados
Argollo &amp; Martins | Arquitetos Associados
Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados

Área de lazer, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

The Conservatory homify Modern conservatory
homify

The Conservatory

homify
homify
homify

Ponticello sulla' acqua, Small bridge on the water, sabigarden sabigarden Modern conservatory
sabigarden

sabigarden
sabigarden
sabigarden

homify Modern bars & clubs Event venues
homify

homify
homify
homify

Glas, Pallazzo Veranda Pallazzo Veranda Modern houses
Pallazzo Veranda

Pallazzo Veranda
Pallazzo Veranda
Pallazzo Veranda

Glas, Pallazzo Veranda Pallazzo Veranda Modern houses
Pallazzo Veranda

Pallazzo Veranda
Pallazzo Veranda
Pallazzo Veranda

Jardín de Invierno con Techo Móvil, CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&MUÑOZ S.L CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&MUÑOZ S.L Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&amp;MUÑOZ S.L

CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&MUÑOZ S.L
CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&amp;MUÑOZ S.L
CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&MUÑOZ S.L

Jardín de Invierno con Techo Móvil, CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&MUÑOZ S.L CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&MUÑOZ S.L Minimalist conservatory
CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&amp;MUÑOZ S.L

CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&MUÑOZ S.L
CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&amp;MUÑOZ S.L
CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&MUÑOZ S.L

homify Country style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

VERANDA IN LEGNO CON TENDA MOBILE MOTORIZZATA, Svitavvita Snc Svitavvita Snc
Svitavvita Snc

Svitavvita Snc
Svitavvita Snc
Svitavvita Snc

VERANDA IN LEGNO CON TENDA MOBILE MOTORIZZATA, Svitavvita Snc Svitavvita Snc
Svitavvita Snc

Svitavvita Snc
Svitavvita Snc
Svitavvita Snc

Aménagement d'espaces et décoration d'intérieur pour une maison d'Hôtes, KREA Koncept KREA Koncept Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
KREA Koncept

KREA Koncept
KREA Koncept
KREA Koncept

trasformazione di una veranda, Fabio Carria Fabio Carria Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration Wood White
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

C House, EXiT architetti associati EXiT architetti associati Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
EXiT architetti associati

EXiT architetti associati
EXiT architetti associati
EXiT architetti associati

Katlanır Cam Balkon Sistemleri, Ada İnşaat Ada İnşaat Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
Ada İnşaat

Ada İnşaat
Ada İnşaat
Ada İnşaat

For more home extension inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: How much would extending my home really cost me?

This renovated two-bedroom home is flat out great
So, which of these would you love for your home?

