The 10 biggest DON'Ts of decorating your home

Few things are more exciting as being in charge of decorating your own home. Picking out wallpaper for the hallway, deciding on scatter cushions for the living room, and voting “yay” or “nay” on those bookcases you’re eyeing in the store – such fun!

However, decorating your spaces can also be quite intimidating, which might lead you to making the wrong choices. And nobody wants to sleep in a bedroom (or relax in a living room and cook in a kitchen) that feels “wrong”.

So, to keep you on the right track, let’s take a look at 10 mishaps to avoid the next time you’re sprucing up your living spaces!