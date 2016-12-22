They considered relocating but this family renovated

Here at homify, we recently discovered this interesting loft conversion project from right here in the UK.
Though managed and constructed by London Building Renovation, the drawings for this hip-to-gable loft conversion were made by the building's surveyor owner. Naturally, he knew every square inch of his house and was intent to see the home renovation project completed to his plan.
Unfazed by the added pressure, the professionals at London Building Renovation completed the project to the exact specifications, on time and within budget.
Let's discover the project…
Our eyes are subconsciously being guided towards the reformed loft level due to its geometric volume and the palette of materials that contrast against the lower levels of the exterior.
This hip-to-gable loft conversion involved the enlarging of the existing first-floor family bathroom and the removal of chimney breasts. The family were able to move out, meaning a lot of this work could be carried out at the same time.
A bright and cheery children's playroom is found within the expanded loft space.
The owners desired a bit of colour in their children's playroom so they've introduced a vibrant feature wall, which doubles up as a storage unit. The colourful sliding drawers look great in this context and work well within the colour scheme
Added colour is also expressed through the cute furnishings and practical pieces placed around the room. The little ones will always find something to do during their playtime.
Now this is a perfect example of a modern bathroom. Our attention is well and truly focused upon the impressive dimensions of the combined bathroom/shower unit.
The ultimate tonic for relaxation is a good bath. Knowing this, the owners requested the installation of a big bath, which offers enough room for two to enjoy.
In this calming oasis, the designers have succeeded in bringing the best aspects of modern bathroom design. Notice how every inch of space is utilised to its fullest.
We just had to include a picture of the home's second bathroom, which offers a unique washing experience. The room has been designed in a in a wet room style with a level floor and bespoke glasswork.
Both bathrooms feature underfloor heating, ensuring those showering or taking a bath can do so in ultimate comfort.
Besides the rooms featured in the images, other improvements and alterations have been made to the overall household. The garage has received a new roof and automatic door, bespoke glass balustrades were added to the hallway and the home's original stain glass windows have been restored.
All in all, the owners were so happy with the finished result that they even recommended the home professionals to their friends and neighbours.
