They considered relocating but this family renovated

Here at homify, we recently discovered this interesting loft conversion project from right here in the UK.

Though managed and constructed by London Building Renovation, the drawings for this hip-to-gable loft conversion were made by the building's surveyor owner. Naturally, he knew every square inch of his house and was intent to see the home renovation project completed to his plan.

Unfazed by the added pressure, the professionals at London Building Renovation completed the project to the exact specifications, on time and within budget.

Let's discover the project…