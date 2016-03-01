Antique cottage interiors- a must see

Wren Cottage is a traditional small brick cottage that has undergone extensive modernisation and seen the addition of multiple extensions, courtesy of Hart Design & Construction. The extensions have been creatively added over a number of years to achieve an attractive and uniform exterior. Having worked on a number of heritage projects in the south west of England, Hart Design & Construction are well versed in renovating property and retaining the 'soul' of the original building. This house is testimony to their expertise and skill.
A modern extension, painted in a shade of off-white, sits alongside the original red brick house. All the aesthetic elements that form the exterior work in conjunction with one another despite the differences in period and style. The red brick has also been incorporated into the interiors, as a feature wall in both the bathroom and living room for an extra dose of rural, rustic charm. The mix of modern and traditional that can be seen on the outside reflects the complementary mix of country and contemporary style which flows throughout the interior of this stylish family home. Let's take a tour through each room to get a better feel for this impressive project.
The exterior of this property has been developed over a considerable period of time. The way in which the designs and styles interact with each other has been considered thoroughly so that the extensions blend seamlessly with the original part of the home. The house looks fresh and neat, whilst retaining the character exclusive to older builds.
Period cottages are known for being a little cramped with awkward layouts not usually conducive to modern family life. They also often suffer from limited amounts of light due to small windows and separate, closed-off rooms but not this cottage!
Sweeping patio doors that open the full width of the exterior allow plenty of natural light into the spacious, open plan kitchen and dining area. The wooden window frames add a touch of Scandinavian style, which is complemented by the stripped back wooden furniture we can see from outside.
The roof appears to be covered in slate tiles, which mirror the slate patio floor, taking us back to the uniform design we have already seen at the front of the property. The muted grey tones provide a subtle contrast to the off-white façade and the lush green of the well-kept and uncomplicated garden enhances the view.
This room has all the makings of a typical country style kitchen but the quality of the finish goes beyond your average interior. Grey and off-white tones are paired up again for an understated look that is simultaneously contemporary and classic.
The farmhouse style sinks and range cooker are reminiscent of kitchens from an earlier era, whilst the weathered-looking kitchen island is a suitable addition that's in-keeping with the rustic theme. The worktop is particularly notable for its unique look: the holes and hinges suggest an alternative use or past life.
The bathroom is a peaceful retreat that offers a cosy but stylish place to relax and unwind. The woodburner fits snugly into a crevice in the red brick feature wall, which reminds us again of the property's history.
The wooden beams across the ceiling are yet another period feature that give this room real personality and charm. The metallic freestanding tub steals the spotlight, literally reflecting the light as it's perfectly positioned underneath an extravagant chandelier.
The neutral colour scheme continues, creating a flow throughout the house between both the lower and upper floors.
Rich wooden boards, which appear to be oak, look great with the textured stone wall in this comfortable and welcoming living room. The traditional fireplace is a prominent feature but has been painted a charcoal grey to match the rest of the wall for an understated, tasteful look.
A few contemporary pieces, such as the large silver lamp and framed prints, project a modern style that balances out the traditional interior. A tasteful colour palette has been employed, with dark navy and cream cushions adding a touch of simple elegance to finish of the design.
The staircase is an interesting take on the modern trend. It still uses traditional wooden steps and railings as opposed to the more common metal steps and glass balustrade combination we've been seeing in contemporary home design of late.
This melding of modern and traditional is something we have come to expect from this project: the approach of taking the best aspects from both styles is evidenced throughout the entire home, not just in the hallway, and works to stunning visual effect.
This image captures the importance of the finer details when it comes to decorating. Of course, the show-stopping exposed brickwork and traditional woodburner (yes, another!) are special and noteworthy features but it's nice to see the little finishing touches haven't been neglected.
It's hard to tell if the signs of wear and tear on this distressed vintage style cabinet have been acquired over time or if it's actually a new piece designed to look old. The room is full of various textures, including a number of reflective surfaces that shimmer in the light, including the small circular mirror, silver table lamp and metallic vase—modern touches in an otherwise traditional sitting room.
Contemporary art meets hunting lodge with this quirky and eye-catching wall display. The selection of butterfly prints and antlers may not be to everybody's taste but it's easy to appreciate the way these individual items fit together, forming a mini exhibition that maintains a consistent theme and style.
One of the joys of owning your own home is that you can let your creativity run wild and put your own personal stamp on the interiors, which is exactly what the owners of this undeniably chic home have done.
