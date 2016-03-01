Antique cottage interiors- a must see

Wren Cottage is a traditional small brick cottage that has undergone extensive modernisation and seen the addition of multiple extensions, courtesy of Hart Design & Construction. The extensions have been creatively added over a number of years to achieve an attractive and uniform exterior. Having worked on a number of heritage projects in the south west of England, Hart Design & Construction are well versed in renovating property and retaining the 'soul' of the original building. This house is testimony to their expertise and skill.

A modern extension, painted in a shade of off-white, sits alongside the original red brick house. All the aesthetic elements that form the exterior work in conjunction with one another despite the differences in period and style. The red brick has also been incorporated into the interiors, as a feature wall in both the bathroom and living room for an extra dose of rural, rustic charm. The mix of modern and traditional that can be seen on the outside reflects the complementary mix of country and contemporary style which flows throughout the interior of this stylish family home. Let's take a tour through each room to get a better feel for this impressive project.