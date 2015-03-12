Glass is a versatile material, and in recent years has been chosen as the favoured material for a number of unconventional elements of the home, including ceilings, balcony flooring, as well as balcony balustrades. As we will we soon show, glass balustrades are a stunning choice for the balustrades of any balcony, be it modern or otherwise. Glass is strong, easy to maintain, weather resistant, and best of all, it doesn't interrupt the view you are offered. After all, that's almost the best of being on a balcony, right?