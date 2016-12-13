​This modern home is full of great ideas you should copy

homify 360° is your daily dose of noteworthy architectural discoveries. From Asian and country to industrial and rustic, we deliver exceptional examples when it comes to residences. Call them breathtaking, call them interesting, but there’s no denying the unique appeal that each one possesses.

Today’s discovery leads us to Parma, Italy (yes, it is where the famous cheese and ham were created) where a slight restructuring of an existing building transformed into something truly wonderful. To comply with the client’s wishes, architect Luigi Pizzuti redefined original spaces to give the rooms a more contemporary and sophisticated look, not to mention add a dash of charm and warmness throughout the apartment.

Feel like taking a look?