​This modern home is full of great ideas you should copy

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Residenza 015 Parma, Architetto Luigi Pizzuti Architetto Luigi Pizzuti Modern bathroom Solid Wood Wood effect
homify 360° is your daily dose of noteworthy architectural discoveries. From Asian and country to industrial and rustic, we deliver exceptional examples when it comes to residences. Call them breathtaking, call them interesting, but there’s no denying the unique appeal that each one possesses.

Today’s discovery leads us to Parma, Italy (yes, it is where the famous cheese and ham were created) where a slight restructuring of an existing building transformed into something truly wonderful. To comply with the client’s wishes, architect Luigi Pizzuti redefined original spaces to give the rooms a more contemporary and sophisticated look, not to mention add a dash of charm and warmness throughout the apartment. 

Feel like taking a look?

Welcome, welcome!

Residenza 015 Parma, Architetto Luigi Pizzuti Architetto Luigi Pizzuti Modern living room Wood White
Is it just us, or does walking into this entrance hall immediately make us feel like being home? The oak floors, the warm tones, the sparkling downlighters… they all combine to conjure up such a charming entrance that we wish this scene could greet us every day.

Delicate storage space

Residenza 015 Parma, Architetto Luigi Pizzuti Architetto Luigi Pizzuti Modern living room Wood Beige
Not only are these interiors well designed and eye-catching, but also quite functional. Just take a look at those built-in shelves waiting for a myriad of little keepsakes and trinkets to fill their empty surfaces. 

And notice how welcoming the snow-white surfaces look in conjunction with the beige walls and warm wooden floors. Talk about clever colours!

The bathroom of contrasts

Residenza 015 Parma, Architetto Luigi Pizzuti Architetto Luigi Pizzuti Modern bathroom Slate Green
Of course you don’t have to opt for tones that all combine perfectly – a bit of contrast is also healthy. 

See how this updated bathroom achieved it: wall tiles in a daringly dark tone which offsets quite perfectly with the creamy walls, sleek finishes, and the crisp white surfaces of the sink and tub.

Detailed touches

Residenza 015 Parma, Architetto Luigi Pizzuti Architetto Luigi Pizzuti Modern bathroom Solid Wood Wood effect
Speaking of contrast, how eye-catching is this raw rustic wood when combined with the modern tiles? Add to that some stainless steel fittings and you have a very unique idea to copy for your next bathroom project.

A patterned background

Residenza 015 Parma, Architetto Luigi Pizzuti Architetto Luigi Pizzuti Modern bathroom Solid Wood Wood effect
Thank goodness we have so much more than colours and materials to flaunt our styles – patterns also come into play and can definitely make for a striking space.

Notice how the wall tiles add a soft geometric touch to the background – very subtle due to the dark tones, but it’s still there.

The other bathroom

Residenza 015 Parma, Architetto Luigi Pizzuti Architetto Luigi Pizzuti Modern bathroom Concrete Beige
Whereas the first bathroom opted a more sleek and modern look, the second one decided to be a bit more rustic in appearance. 

Although they both flaunt the same gorgeous wooden floorboards, this old bathroom’s new look has no tiles or striking timber to speak of – instead it goes with rough surfaces in an earthy colour palette to achieve its greatness, made all the more fantastic by the incoming natural light through the window.

Now there’s another idea to ponder…  

For more “oh, wow” ideas, take a look at these: 16 modern bathrooms with fabulous showers!

Discover home inspiration!

