​What you MUST know before renovating your kitchen

We all know how trends come and go – what is considered en vogue now might be old news come lunch time. And unless you have a multi-million budget that’s constantly increasing, nobody’s expecting you to stay ahead of the home design curve.
However, that doesn’t excuse a pathetic little cooking space that was considered fashionable the same time lava lamps were invented. And thanks to some recent kitchen trends being so easy to copy, now is the best time to spruce up your kitchen into something eye-catching and memorable.
Thus, take note of the following design elements, for they are the features to have for your new kitchen design.
White will always remain the number one choice for the kitchen; however, kitchen colours are changing. Charcoal, navy, grey, stone, green-grey, soft blue and tinted whites are the new alternative to regular white, showing up in some of the best designs worldwide.
homify hint: Nothing’s stopping you from choosing a different colour for your overhead cabinets and another for your benchtop units.
Who doesn’t love an open-plan kitchen? Those who want to be able to hide a little bit of mess, that’s who.
Here is where butler’s pantries behind the main kitchen are heaven sent, as they offer up a bit of extra hidden counter space behind the scenes.
Who says your kitchen can’t be surprising? Whether it’s antique seating, a wooden bench, striking wall art or even eclectic lighting fixtures, opt for pieces that are unique to you and your personal taste.
2016 saw the perfect and polished kitchens make way for a more eclectic and layered look – and it would seem that trend is still alive and kicking.
Instead of using only one or two materials, kitchen planners are going with a variety of different, disparate elements to create their own personalised spaces – and so should you!
Seeing as your kitchen is first and foremost a work zone, that means you need adequate space for food prepping – which requires a certain amount of storage for those kitchen accessories.
Available in endless, affordable options, deep drawers are fast filling up lower kitchen cabinets, with all kinds of beautiful dividers and inserts to choose from for organising all your pots, pans and utensils.
It’s official: glossy is out; raw, matte and sanded is in. The current trend is all about opting for a finish as close to the material’s natural state as possible.
Want to be the star of your own TV cooking show (in your imagination, at least)? A top-of-the-line gas range is what you need to be considered a serious chef and foodie, plus they are so family friendly too.
These beauties are a quick fix, much cheaper than shelves or built-in units, and ideal for the smaller kitchen as they don’t gobble up a lot of space. Plus, they can be attached to virtually any surface.
Finally: a kitchen to match your mood. Dark and dramatic kitchens are on the rise, so opt for features like a black stainless steel oven, white marble that offsets with copper accents, dark painted shelving units, etc.
Take that regular old island, give it some deep storage, prep sinks, room for seating and additional workspace, and you have one of the latest and greatest kitchen trends out there!
