Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​What you MUST know before renovating your kitchen

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Modern meets Edwardian., Rencraft Rencraft Classic style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

We all know how trends come and go – what is considered en vogue now might be old news come lunch time. And unless you have a multi-million budget that’s constantly increasing, nobody’s expecting you to stay ahead of the home design curve.

However, that doesn’t excuse a pathetic little cooking space that was considered fashionable the same time lava lamps were invented. And thanks to some recent kitchen trends being so easy to copy, now is the best time to spruce up your kitchen into something eye-catching and memorable.

Thus, take note of the following design elements, for they are the features to have for your new kitchen design.

1. Coloured cabinets

Umbau Reiheneinfamileinhaus Zürich, Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt
Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt

Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt
Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt
Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt

White will always remain the number one choice for the kitchen; however, kitchen colours are changing. Charcoal, navy, grey, stone, green-grey, soft blue and tinted whites are the new alternative to regular white, showing up in some of the best designs worldwide. 

homify hint: Nothing’s stopping you from choosing a different colour for your overhead cabinets and another for your benchtop units.

2. Hidden gems

homify Country style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Who doesn’t love an open-plan kitchen? Those who want to be able to hide a little bit of mess, that’s who.

Here is where butler’s pantries behind the main kitchen are heaven sent, as they offer up a bit of extra hidden counter space behind the scenes.

3. Unexpected furniture

Austrian Alpine Lodge Intuo Eclectic style kitchen Ceramic Grey
Intuo

Austrian Alpine Lodge

Intuo
Intuo
Intuo

Who says your kitchen can’t be surprising? Whether it’s antique seating, a wooden bench, striking wall art or even eclectic lighting fixtures, opt for pieces that are unique to you and your personal taste.

4. Mixed materials

Varanda Gourmet | Campo Grande MS, Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores Eclectic style kitchen
Camila Tannous Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores
Camila Tannous Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores

2016 saw the perfect and polished kitchens make way for a more eclectic and layered look – and it would seem that trend is still alive and kicking. 

Instead of using only one or two materials, kitchen planners are going with a variety of different, disparate elements to create their own personalised spaces – and so should you!

5. Deep drawers

homify Eclectic style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Seeing as your kitchen is first and foremost a work zone, that means you need adequate space for food prepping – which requires a certain amount of storage for those kitchen accessories. 

Available in endless, affordable options, deep drawers are fast filling up lower kitchen cabinets, with all kinds of beautiful dividers and inserts to choose from for organising all your pots, pans and utensils.

6. Matte finishes

Oakhill Court, Putney, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Rustic style kitchen
Ardesia Design

Oakhill Court, Putney

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

It’s official: glossy is out; raw, matte and sanded is in. The current trend is all about opting for a finish as close to the material’s natural state as possible.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. High-quality gas rangers

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Want to be the star of your own TV cooking show (in your imagination, at least)? A top-of-the-line gas range is what you need to be considered a serious chef and foodie, plus they are so family friendly too.

8. Utensil racks

utensil set Miriam Jones KitchenKitchen utensils handmade,wood,utensil
Miriam Jones

utensil set

Miriam Jones
Miriam Jones
Miriam Jones

These beauties are a quick fix, much cheaper than shelves or built-in units, and ideal for the smaller kitchen as they don’t gobble up a lot of space. Plus, they can be attached to virtually any surface.

9. Moody hues

The Cotes Mill Utility Room by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Rustic style kitchen
deVOL Kitchens

The Cotes Mill Utility Room by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

Finally: a kitchen to match your mood. Dark and dramatic kitchens are on the rise, so opt for features like a black stainless steel oven, white marble that offsets with copper accents, dark painted shelving units, etc.

10. Workhorse islands

Modern meets Edwardian. Rencraft Classic style kitchen
Rencraft

Modern meets Edwardian.

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

Take that regular old island, give it some deep storage, prep sinks, room for seating and additional workspace, and you have one of the latest and greatest kitchen trends out there!

And on that note, we are referring you to these: 10 smart kitchen island ideas.

Small mistakes in your home (and how to avoid 'em)
Which of these trends will you use in your kitchen?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks