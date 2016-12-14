​We solve your common living room design mistakes

We know the importance of the living room: it needs to be elegant and stylish enough to entertain anybody from your BFF to your boss, and yet it must also present enough charm and comfort to allow you to kick your feet up whenever you want.

Luckily, creating a comfortable and stylish space doesn’t have to be brain surgery – or expensive. All it takes is a few stylish tweaks here and there to help maximise space and enter some light to make a world of difference.

So, to help you achieve a living room space that’s not too big or too bland, but juuust right, we’ve looked at some of our readers’ most commonly asked questions - and here are the results!