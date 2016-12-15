Mistakes you (probably) made Christmas decorating

Christmas is around the corner, and that undoubtedly means good things like presents, snow-covered scenery, and very strong eggnog! But let’s not forget the cheery and festive decorations that are hung in seemingly every single house and shop.

One might think that decorating a Christmas scene, whether it’s simple festive touch-ups or for a fancy schmancy Christmas dinner, is a no-brainer – well, you couldn’t be more wrong. Like decorating an ordinary room on an ordinary day, some basic planning needs to be entertained first in order to avoid home design mistakes.

To help your festive holiday commence (and continue) as beautifully and stylishly as possible, take a look at some of the most commonly committed design mistakes when it comes to Christmas.