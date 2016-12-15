20 simple kitchens that are modern and fabulous

We're ready to tuck into a hearty helping of modern kitchen inspiration if you are and think we've served up a fantastic 20-course feast for you today. The question is, what makes for a fabulous and contemporary space?
Kitchen planners will tell you that the secret is how you use colour and materials to create a stunning contrast and, boy oh boy, do all of these spaces do that to perfection! From luxury granite worktops through to pale wood cabinets, these kitchens have it all, so much so that we're willing to bet at least one of these is exactly what you've been hoping to inspire your own kitchen plans.
Let's take a look and see if we're right!
You don't need the biggest kitchen in the world if you use the space cleverly and this beautiful U-shaped installation is proof of that! Ample worktop and a big, open floor really make this kitchen feel perfectly proportional and ready to use!
Black and red will really knock 'em dead, if you use them in a kitchen! This modern space feels like a breath of fresh air, thanks to glossy red accents, bright white worktops and devilishly dark cabinets.
Natural wood never looks bad in a kitchen but couple it with state-of-the-art technology and a blisteringly good view and suddenly, you have an undeniably chic, modern room. The chunky white worktop is a treat here too!
We said that a modern kitchen is all about contrasts and how's this for a great example? Adding in some traditional touches, such as these fabulous wall tiles, really heightens how modern the cast flue and fridge surround is!
Rich mahogany cabinets, with their reddish hue look incredible against the mottled look of a chunky granite worktop! Add in some sleek handles and a contemporary floor and you have something really special!
You don't have to go overboard to create a modern kitchen, as one detail can be enough to add in a contemporary flavour! Here, the red mosaic tiles are doing all the hard work and have transformed the space into a haven of fresh styling!
The contrast between the dark and lighter wood cabinet doors here is exquisite, as you could almost be forgiven for thinking it is a trick of the sunlight that is pouring over them! With integrated appliances too, this is a masterclass in modern aesthetics!
White is a staple colour for creating a modern kitchen, but we do like to see a little accent colours too. These small but impactful framed prints are just the ticket to add a little rainbow fun. That floor is amazing as well!
If you favour function over fashion, you can still have a modern kitchen, if you keep everything super simple. A terracotta floor, wooden cabinets and simple tiled accent make this space fun, useable and stylish.
You need a little courage to go for a dark kitchen, but you can't deny how great they look, once they're in place, can you? Rich cabinets and a dark granite worktop really mean business here and a central hob island is the perfect finishing flourish!
Black, red, brushed metal and granite. On paper, they shouldn't all go together, but here they are, looking amazing! The punchy red accents make for such a playful and modern look, while everything else keeps the overall feel ageless.
Wood has never looked better! With a sleek built-in kitchen installed, this corner space might have felt a little dark and out of the way, but thanks to the spectacular lighting choices, it shines like a modern beacon! The under and over-cabinet lighting is such a triumph!
Lime green might not be everyone's cup of tea, but when used to create a daring contrast with a wooden kitchen, it really does work. Against the gloss black splashback, it looks vibrant, fresh and so modern!
Of course, all kitchens are designed with storage in mind, but this one goes that extra step further with accent colour shelving, designed to display your mugs! Seriously, this is super cool, but we love coffee, so anything that makes it easy to reach for a cup is A-ok with us!
Natural stone, granite, brushed metal appliances and dark wood all work together here to create a spectacular space that you just want to cook in, don't you think? It's just such an elegant look!
The plethora of natural wood here not only adds valuable work space, it also warms up this modern kitchen no end. Add in a bright feature wall and with all the natural light that is pouring in, the ambience here is incredible.
We are really loving this modern trend that sees people doing away with traditional cupboards altogether and simply having open carcasses, with baskets for storage. What a way to make a smaller space feel much bigger!
Piquant accent tones do a lot to transform a kitchen and this example is proof of that! This space would have looked wonderful just with a monochrome colour scheme, but add in some red and suddenly, you have a contemporary kitchen that grabs your attention for all the right reasons!
You can't beat some brushed metal when it comes to making a room feel a whole lot more modern! Couple it with some metallic wall tiles, gloss top cupboards and dark bottom cabinets and suddenly, you have a contemporary haven!
Natural wood is amazing in that it can work with essentially any other material and look fantastic. The beige wall tiles here and dark granite worktops prove that and with a little dining area included, this is a kitchen that will endure, whatever trends come and go!
